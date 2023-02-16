Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-10) and Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-19) matching up at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M-CC, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Colonels are coming off of a 90-52 loss to SE Louisiana in their most recent game on Saturday.

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 70, Nicholls 57

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

  • In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals on the road on January 12 by a score of 80-74.
  • The Lady Colonels have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (seven).
  • Nicholls has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (11).

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 13
  • 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on November 26

Nicholls Performance Insights

  • The Lady Colonels' -360 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.4 points per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per outing (341st in college basketball).
  • Nicholls is averaging 59.4 points per game this year in conference action, which is 2 more points per game than its season average (57.4).
  • The Lady Colonels are putting up 60.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 53 points per contest.
  • Nicholls is ceding 70.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (74.8).
  • The Lady Colonels' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 61.6 points per contest compared to the 57.4 they've averaged this year.

