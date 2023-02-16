Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-10) and Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-19) matching up at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M-CC, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Colonels are coming off of a 90-52 loss to SE Louisiana in their most recent game on Saturday.

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 70, Nicholls 57

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals on the road on January 12 by a score of 80-74.

The Lady Colonels have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (seven).

Nicholls has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (11).

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 13

84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Nicholls Performance Insights