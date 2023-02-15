Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (26-32) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) as only 3-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSNO
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 117 - Pelicans 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3)
- The Pelicans (28-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 3.5% more often than the Lakers (26-30-2) this year.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Los Angeles (7-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than New Orleans (4-13-1) does as the underdog (22.2%).
- New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the total 55.2% of the time this season (32 out of 58). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (31 out of 58).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 10-19, while the Lakers are 9-6 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pelicans Performance Insights
- New Orleans scores 115.1 points per game and give up 113.4, ranking them 11th in the NBA offensively and 15th on defense.
- This season the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.
- With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Pelicans are 24th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- New Orleans takes 34.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of New Orleans' baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.