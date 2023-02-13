Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (29-28) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to break a six-game road slide when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSNO
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Pelicans vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 118 - Pelicans 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Thunder's .636 ATS win percentage (35-20-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .474 mark (27-29-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Oklahoma City (6-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than New Orleans (7-15-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (30.4%).
- Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 56.4% of the time this season (31 out of 55), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (32 out of 57).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 9-19, while the Thunder are 7-8 as moneyline favorites.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- On offense New Orleans is the 11th-ranked squad in the league (115.3 points per game). On defense it is 15th (113.6 points conceded per game).
- At 25.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, the Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-point makes (10.9 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- In 2022-23, New Orleans has attempted 34.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.6% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.4% have been 2-pointers.
