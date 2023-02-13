P.J. Byrd and Davon Barnes are two players to watch on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Southern Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 SWAC) match up with the Texas Southern Tigers (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) at F. G. Clark Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on HBCUGo.

How to Watch Southern vs. Texas Southern

Game Day: Monday, February 13

Monday, February 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: F. G. Clark Center

F. G. Clark Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: HBCUGo | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Southern's Last Game

Southern won its previous game against the Prairie View A&M, 79-65, on Saturday. Brion Whitley starred with 18 points, and also had two boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brion Whitley 18 2 3 0 1 4 Festus Ndumanya 15 7 1 1 0 0 P.J. Byrd 14 2 4 0 0 2

Southern Players to Watch

Byrd paces the Jaguars at 5.8 assists per contest, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 8.8 points.

Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.0 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Whitley leads his team in both points (12.3) and assists (1.0) per contest, and also averages 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyrone Lyons is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (4.0), and also averages 9.6 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Terrell Williams Jr. averages 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)