Sunday's game that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) versus the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-53 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Lady Tigers' last game on Sunday ended in a 72-66 victory over Texas A&M.

LSU vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 75, LSU 53

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win of the season came in a 76-68 victory on January 30 against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 14) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

LSU has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 110th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on February 2

67-48 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 8

79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 19

69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 29

87-55 over Oregon State (No. 53) on December 18

LSU Performance Insights