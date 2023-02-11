Saturday's 3:30 PM ET matchup between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Reed Green Coliseum features the Golden Eagles' Austin Crowley and the Warhawks' Thomas Howell as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Reed Green Coliseum

Reed Green Coliseum Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

UL Monroe's Last Game

UL Monroe dropped its most recent game to the Appalachian State, 52-45, on Thursday. Tyreke Locure was its leading scorer with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyreke Locure 13 2 3 2 0 1 Jamari Blackmon 9 4 2 0 0 1 Langston 8 4 2 1 0 2

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Locure is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 36.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Howell is the Warhawks' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he puts up 9.7 points and 2.0 assists.

The Warhawks get 7.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Victor Baffuto.

Savion Gallion is putting up 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)