Saturday's game features the Southern Lady Jaguars (9-13) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-12) squaring off at F. G. Clark Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-59 win for heavily favored Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Jaguars are coming off of a 48-43 loss to Alabama State in their last game on Monday.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 70, Prairie View A&M 59

Southern Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Jaguars beat the Texas Southern Lady Tigers on the road on January 2 by a score of 70-62.

The Lady Jaguars have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (seven).

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 14

56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 313) on November 17

65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 9

74-43 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 23

65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on January 28

Southern Performance Insights