How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Northwestern State Demons (17-8, 9-3 Southland) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-14, 7-4 Southland) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- This season, the Demons have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
- Northwestern State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Demons are the 283rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 275th.
- The Demons put up 74.9 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 71.4 the Lions give up.
- When Northwestern State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 13-2.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern State puts up 77.7 points per game in home games, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of four points per contest.
- In home games, the Demons are allowing 8.3 fewer points per game (67.6) than on the road (75.9).
- Northwestern State is draining 9.9 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 3.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (9 threes per game, 36.1% three-point percentage).
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 94-76
|Sharp Gymnasium
|2/4/2023
|@ Lamar
|W 72-68
|Montagne Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 88-82
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|2/11/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Prather Coliseum
