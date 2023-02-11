Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the SE Louisiana Lions (14-8) versus the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-18) at University Center (LA) has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-53 in favor of SE Louisiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Colonels' most recent outing was an 83-68 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.
Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, Nicholls 53
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals 80-74 on January 12.
- Nicholls has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (11).
Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 13
- 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on November 26
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Lady Colonels' -322 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.7 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (336th in college basketball).
- Nicholls has averaged 2.4 more points in Southland action (60.1) than overall (57.7).
- At home, the Lady Colonels average 60.9 points per game. Away, they average 53.1.
- At home Nicholls is giving up 70.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than it is on the road (73.6).
- The Lady Colonels are averaging 61.2 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.7.
