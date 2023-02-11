Saturday's game that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-11) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (6-18) at Mitchell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of Louisiana, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Ragin' Cajuns' last game on Thursday ended in a 65-59 loss to JMU.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 71, South Alabama 56

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ragin' Cajuns captured their best win of the season on November 7, a 55-48 home victory.

The Jaguars have tied for the 202nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on January 19

60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 25

68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 26

65-51 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 28

54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 27

Louisiana Performance Insights