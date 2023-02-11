Saturday's contest at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has the Grambling Tigers (15-8, 8-3 SWAC) matching up with the Texas Southern Tigers (8-16, 4-7 SWAC) at 5:30 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 victory for Grambling, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 73, Texas Southern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Grambling (-7.6)

Grambling (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Grambling's record against the spread so far this season is 11-7-0, and Texas Southern's is 5-14-0. The Grambling Tigers have gone over the point total in six games, while Texas Southern Tigers games have gone over nine times. Over the past 10 contests, Grambling has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Texas Southern has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Grambling Tigers' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.0 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per contest (38th in college basketball).

Grambling records 31.0 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) while conceding 28.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Grambling knocks down 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.2 (344th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Grambling Tigers put up 94.0 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball), while allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball).

Grambling has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.2 per game (332nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (147th in college basketball).

