SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at The Legacy Center has the SE Louisiana Lions (13-8) squaring off against the McNeese Cowgirls (9-13) at 6:00 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for SE Louisiana, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Lions' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 59-51 victory over Texas A&M-CC.
SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 68, McNeese 62
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- On February 4, the Lions claimed their best win of the season, a 59-51 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 220) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, SE Louisiana is 9-3 (.750%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on January 12
- 63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 5
- 78-68 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on November 11
- 72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 2
- 84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on December 13
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 60.7 points per game (264th in college basketball) while allowing 54.2 per contest (11th in college basketball). They have a +137 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- SE Louisiana has averaged 4.3 fewer points in Southland action (56.4) than overall (60.7).
- At home, the Lions average 66.6 points per game. Away, they average 55.4.
- SE Louisiana concedes 47.5 points per game at home, and 60.3 on the road.
- While the Lions are posting 60.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 56.3 points per contest.
