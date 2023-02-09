SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - February 9
Thursday's game at The Legacy Center has the SE Louisiana Lions (14-10, 8-3 Southland) going head-to-head against the McNeese Cowboys (5-19, 2-9 Southland) at 8:30 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 75-72 victory for SE Louisiana, who is slightly favored by our model.
The matchup has no line set.
SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Venue: The Legacy Center
SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Score Prediction
Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. McNeese
- Computer Predicted Spread: SE Louisiana (-3.2)
- Computer Predicted Total: 147.1
McNeese has gone 9-11-0 against the spread, while SE Louisiana's ATS record this season is 10-8-0. The Cowboys are 8-12-0 and the Lions are 13-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. McNeese is 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games, while SE Louisiana has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions are 10-8-0 ATS this season.
- The 31 rebounds per game SE Louisiana accumulates rank 234th in the nation, 1.4 fewer than the 32.4 its opponents pull down.
- SE Louisiana hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (65th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.8 per game at 38.4%.
- SE Louisiana has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.8 (150th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (52nd in college basketball).
