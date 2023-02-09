Thursday's game at The Legacy Center has the SE Louisiana Lions (14-10, 8-3 Southland) going head-to-head against the McNeese Cowboys (5-19, 2-9 Southland) at 8:30 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 75-72 victory for SE Louisiana, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 75, McNeese 72

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: SE Louisiana (-3.2)

SE Louisiana (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

McNeese has gone 9-11-0 against the spread, while SE Louisiana's ATS record this season is 10-8-0. The Cowboys are 8-12-0 and the Lions are 13-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. McNeese is 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games, while SE Louisiana has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions are 10-8-0 ATS this season.

The 31 rebounds per game SE Louisiana accumulates rank 234th in the nation, 1.4 fewer than the 32.4 its opponents pull down.

SE Louisiana hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (65th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.8 per game at 38.4%.

SE Louisiana has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.8 (150th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (52nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.