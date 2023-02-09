Thursday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-13, 7-3 Southland) and the Northwestern State Demons (16-8, 8-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House features the Lions' Demarcus Demonia and the Demons' Ja'Monta Black as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House Location: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Northwestern State topped the Lamar 72-68. With 23 points, Demarcus Sharp was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Demarcus Sharp 23 5 7 2 0 4 Ja'Monta Black 13 2 0 1 1 3 Isaac Haney 12 3 2 1 1 4

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Black gets the Demons 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Isaac Haney gets the Demons 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Hampton is posting a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 9.6 points and 0.8 assists, making 64.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Demons get 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Dayne Prim.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)