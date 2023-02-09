When the Nicholls State Colonels (11-11, 6-4 Southland) and New Orleans Privateers (6-16, 3-8 Southland) play at Stopher Gym on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, Latrell Jones and Jordan Johnson will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Nicholls State vs. New Orleans

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Stopher Gym

Stopher Gym Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Nicholls State's Last Game

In its previous game, Nicholls State beat the Houston Christian on Saturday, 92-91. Its top scorer was Marek Nelson with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marek Nelson 23 5 4 1 0 1 Pierce Spencer 17 6 3 3 1 2 Lance Amir-Paul 11 0 3 1 0 0

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Caleb Huffman leads his squad in both points (15.2) and assists (1.2) per game, and also puts up 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jones posts 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Nelson puts up 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Emanuel Littles is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also averages 7.7 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pierce Spencer averages 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)