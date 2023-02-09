Thursday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (4-16) and Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-17) going head to head at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 65-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of New Orleans, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Lady Colonels are coming off of a 68-55 loss to Houston Christian in their last game on Saturday.

Nicholls vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 65, Nicholls 64

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Lady Colonels took down the Lamar Cardinals in an 80-74 win on January 12. It was their signature win of the season.

The Lady Colonels have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Nicholls has 10 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 13

84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on November 26

Nicholls Performance Insights