Thursday's game at Thomas Assembly Center has the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-10) matching up with the Florida International Panthers (12-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-57 win as our model heavily favors Louisiana Tech.

The Lady Techsters enter this game following a 60-57 loss to Rice on Thursday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida International 57

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Techsters took down the North Texas Lady Eagles 81-66 on January 11.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

73-50 over Stetson (No. 140) on November 25

79-74 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 5

61-55 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 14

67-62 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 26

71-52 over George Washington (No. 207) on November 27

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights