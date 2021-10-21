SQAIRZ Launches Limited Edition Men's & Women's Golf Shoes to Benefit American Cancer Society

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ golf shoe company has partnered with the American Cancer Society through the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in efforts to increase awareness and save lives from breast cancer. SQAIRZ has launched two pink limited-edition men's and women's golf shoes emblazoned with the breast cancer awareness ribbon.

Through the end of 2021, SQAIRZ will donate $30 directly to the ACS for every pair sold. These new limited edition SQAIRZ golf shoes will be available exclusively at https://sqairz.com/ .

"We are grateful to SQAIRZ Shoes and all our Real Men Wear Pink participants for lending their voices to our cause," said Wayne White, North Central Region Executive Vice President for the American Cancer Society. "Not only do they wear pink, but they are raising awareness about breast cancer and making a huge commitment to raise funds to help save more lives. These donations help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support."

"This is a deeply personal issue to me," said Robert Winskowicz, CEO and Founder of SQAIRZ. "I lost my brother to cancer, and I would do anything to prevent this from happening to another family. Whether it's breast cancer or otherwise, this is a disease that has affected so many. I've really come to understand through my own experiences and the many other families I've met that are going through the same thing, what a devastating effect this disease has on families. We are supporting the ACS because so many millions have been positively affected by their great work and the golf community can do so much to spread education, awareness, and help to contribute to a worthy cause."

Real Men Wear Pink is a campaign where community leaders around the country raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society's mission to save more lives than ever from breast cancer. You can learn more about the 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=realmen_learn.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2021, an estimated 281,550 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 43,600 will die from the disease this year. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.

For more information about breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in your area, call 1-800-227-2345.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

