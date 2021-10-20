SnowSOS To Transform The Plow Business Via Insurance

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SnowSOS, a patent-pending insurtech platform for plowers in the U.S., launched open registration at snowsos.com today. Pinnacle Risk Management owner Mike Evans Caradimitropoulo created the concept after personal experience with an under-insured plower. SnowSOS gives plowers and plow businesses a way to lower their general liability insurance cost to just $99/month per vehicle and no annual commitment. They achieved this by giving plowers control over when their insurance turns on and off for each job via smartphone.

Insurance premiums can sway local markets or be prohibitive for independents upfront. Insured residential plowers often jump through hoops to prevent their clients from leaving for their low-cost competitor rates made possible solely by low or no coverage. The same can be said for larger commercial operations whose premium can impact pricing, account retention and ultimately their team. SnowSOS is designed to alleviate this by improving margins and lowering a barrier to coverage to help level the playing field for independents. It also adds value to subs whose individual coverage can reduce risk exposure or future premium increases for the employing business.

"We had a slip and fall incident and property damage because a plow job was done incorrectly," says Mike Evans Caradimitropoulo, SnowSOS CEO. "It was clear the plower's policy lacked necessary coverage and the marketplace lacked an affordable solution for him so I created one."

Plowers control coverage via the SnowSOS app by uploading a picture before and after the job. Behind the scenes is a platform business administrators can use to view fleet activity in real time and identify efficiencies. A reporting dashboard and other tools are forthcoming.

For $99/month per vehicle, SnowSOS includes:

Certificate of Insurance and mobile app to turn coverage on & off with pictures.

Coverage for up to 4 vehicles per account.

Optional automated customer alerts with photos when their job is complete.

At job start: Up to $100,000 for property damage & personal injury coverage.

At job end: Up to $5,000 for completed operations coverage.

Admin dashboard to track completed jobs & claims.

Convenient online claim submission within each job log when needed.

About Pinnacle Risk Management, LLC: New Jersey's leading independent insurance brokerage firm serving a growing need for innovative insurance solutions located in Roseland, New Jersey. Websites: pinnrisk.com | snowsos.com. Contact: info@snowsos.com

