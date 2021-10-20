SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 in third-quarter 2021 compared to $0.75 in third-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended September 30,





For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,







2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

























Revenues

$485,322



$424,927



14%

$1,416,659



$1,240,335



14% Net income

138,045



111,096



24%

401,293



321,404



25% Diluted earnings per share

$0.97



$0.75



29%

$2.79



$2.14



30%

"Our results reflect positive markets entering the third-quarter, continued sales momentum and delivery across our business segments. As the financial services industry continues to experience unrelenting change, we continue to make strategic investments in our business, our solutions and workforce to drive growth," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"Our talented workforce is the key to our ability to serve our clients globally and create opportunities for our future. As we look forward, we will continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,





For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(In thousands)















2021

2020

%

2021

2020

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$123,018



$114,792



7%

$364,302



$335,739



9% Expenses

116,679



113,066



3%

345,057



331,442



4% Operating Profit

6,339



1,726



NM

19,245



4,297



348% Operating Margin

5 %

2 %





5 %

1 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

124,768



103,189



21%

357,458



299,218



19% Expenses

62,107



51,519



21%

176,267



154,100



14% Operating Profit

62,661



51,670



21%

181,191



145,118



25% Operating Margin

50 %

50 %





51 %

48 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

85,759



79,583



8%

255,957



235,309



9% Expenses

41,643



37,812



10%

122,696



113,016



9% Operating Profit

44,116



41,771



6%

133,261



122,293



9% Operating Margin

51 %

52 %





52 %

52 %





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

147,412



123,846



19%

426,639



359,815



19% Expenses

89,594



79,838



12%

257,609



228,795



13% Operating Profit

57,818



44,008



31%

169,030



131,020



29% Operating Margin

39 %

36 %





40 %

36 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

4,365



3,517



24%

12,303



10,254



20% Expenses

12,820



13,315



(4)%

39,855



37,691



6% Operating Loss

(8,455)



(9,798)



NM

(27,552)



(27,437)



NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$485,322



$424,927



14%

$1,416,659



$1,240,335



14% Expenses

322,843



295,550



9%

941,484



865,044



9% Corporate Overhead Expenses

21,354



18,040



18%

65,192



53,414



22% Income from Operations

$141,125



$111,337



27%

$409,983



$321,877



27%

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.

Average assets under administration increased $116.9 billion , or 16%, to $855.7 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $738.8 billion during the third-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $53.9 billion , or 22%, to $300.0 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $246.1 billion during the third-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during third-quarter 2021 were $19.4 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $15.1 million when contract values are completely realized.

Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during third-quarter 2021 were $6.9 million .

The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.

Earnings from LSV increased by $6.7 million , or 24%, to $35.0 million in third-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in third-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.

Stock-based compensation expense in third-quarter 2021 increased $4.9 million as compared to third-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved.

We capitalized $7.2 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM . Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in third-quarter 2021.

Effective tax rates were 21.7% in third-quarter 2021 and 21.4% in third-quarter 2020.

We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $119.9 million during the third-quarter 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $158.9 million , or $1.12 per share, and free cash flow was $144.6 million during the third-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 20, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4538998.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $392 billion in assets under management and $866 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,

whether we will have sales momentum,

whether we will invest in our business, solutions, or workforce,

our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them, and

the degree to which we are able to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,

the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,

our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,

whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,

the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets and the benefits we will receive from any of our acquisitions,

the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,

the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,

our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,

the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund, if at all,

the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,

the degree to which our One SEI SM strategy will allow us to increase our growth opportunities,

the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,

the amount of recurring sales we will generate,

the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,

the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,

the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,

the elements of our long-term success,

the degree to which our business will be successful and what parties will be beneficiaries of any such success,

the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,

how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,

when we integrate purchased assets into the SEI Wealth Platform and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,

the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and

the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$393,296



$339,609



$1,143,451



$992,039

Information processing and software servicing fees

92,026



85,318



273,208



248,296



















Total revenues

485,322



424,927



1,416,659



1,240,335



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

55,619



45,126



161,610



134,645

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,348



6,992



20,561



21,828

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

150,188



134,795



429,188



391,607

Stock-based compensation

11,318



6,467



31,173



20,458

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

55,868



57,949



165,657



168,350

Data processing and computer related

26,650



24,437



79,746



71,647

Facilities, supplies and other costs

14,124



16,679



49,851



47,448

Amortization

14,674



13,200



43,749



39,417

Depreciation

8,408



7,945



25,141



23,058



















Total expenses

344,197



313,590



1,006,676



918,458



















Income from operations

141,125



111,337



409,983



321,877



















Net (loss) gain on investments

(575)



776



134



(1,310)

Interest and dividend income

892



1,009



2,715



5,582

Interest expense

(101)



(153)



(354)



(456)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

35,005



28,305



103,420



86,488



















Income before income taxes

176,346



141,274



515,898



412,181



















Income taxes

38,301



30,178



114,605



90,777



















Net income

$138,045



$111,096



$401,293



$321,404



















Basic earnings per common share

$0.98



$0.76



$2.83



$2.18



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

140,507



145,812



141,928



147,586



















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.97



$0.75



$2.79



$2.14



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

142,426



147,907



143,981



149,958



















Dividends declared per common share

$—



$—



$0.37



$0.35



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$793,883



$784,626

Restricted cash

351



3,101

Receivables from investment products

59,808



55,271

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,669 and $1,100

442,187



385,219

Securities owned

31,770



34,064

Other current assets

42,615



38,696

Total Current Assets

1,370,614



1,300,977











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $400,679 and $378,639

183,802



189,052

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

35,145



38,397

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $531,923 and $491,739

250,280



270,977

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

140,079



105,419

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,893



6,166

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

39,872



98,433

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,768 and $12,456

31,992



24,304

Deferred Contract Costs

34,263



33,781

Deferred Income Taxes

2,148



2,972

Other Assets, net

32,224



32,289

Total Assets

$2,191,801



$2,167,256











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$10,772



$7,766

Accrued liabilities

231,043



299,845

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

10,412



8,579

Deferred revenue

1,235



1,085

Total Current Liabilities

253,462



317,275











Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

47,434



55,159

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

29,857



34,058

Other Long-term Liabilities

22,157



20,054

Total Liabilities

353,713



427,349











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 139,305 and 143,396

shares issued and outstanding

1,393



1,434

Capital in excess of par value

1,228,085



1,190,001

Retained earnings

629,153



565,270

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(20,543)



(16,798)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,838,088



1,739,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,191,801



$2,167,256



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





Sept. 30,

Dec. 31

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,



2020

2020

2021

2021

2021 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,499



$25,498



$25,098



$26,264



$25,618

Collective trust fund programs

6



6



7



7



6

Liquidity funds

3,718



3,778



3,793



3,654



3,988

Total assets under management

$27,223



$29,282



$28,898



$29,925



$29,612

Client assets under administration

24,174



26,346



4,379



4,412



4,675

Total assets

$51,397



$55,628



$33,277



$34,337



$34,287























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$65,581



$71,247



$73,818



$78,052



$78,560

Collective trust fund programs

3



1



1



1



—

Liquidity funds

3,866



3,832



3,584



3,550



3,477

Total Platform assets under management

$69,450



$75,080



$77,403



$81,603



$82,037

Platform-only assets (E)

10,506



11,862



12,538



13,566



13,728

Total Platform assets (E)

$79,956



$86,942



$89,941



$95,169



$95,765























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$83,846



$90,869



$92,040



$93,010



$89,441

Collective trust fund programs

101



98



95



5



5

Liquidity funds

2,096



2,128



2,909



2,516



2,599

Total assets under management

$86,043



$93,095



$95,044



$95,531



$92,045

Client assets under advisement

3,618



4,063



4,333



4,566



4,698

Total assets

$89,661



$97,158



$99,377



$100,097



$96,743























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

63,277



75,214



78,304



87,012



87,488

Liquidity funds

389



424



449



473



568

Total assets under management

$63,666



$75,638



$78,753



$87,485



$88,056

Client assets under administration (A)

730,369



760,397



831,819



875,942



861,605

Total assets

$794,035



$836,035



$910,572



$963,427



$949,661























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,572



$1,711



$1,777



$1,924



$1,964

Liquidity funds

169



162



289



191



202

Total assets under management

$1,741



$1,873



$2,066



$2,115



$2,166

Client assets under advisement

1,179



1,299



1,355



1,422



1,378

Total assets

$2,920



$3,172



$3,421



$3,537



$3,544























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$82,051



$93,692



$101,565



$102,404



$97,604























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$256,549



$283,017



$294,298



$301,654



$293,187

Collective trust fund programs

63,387



75,319



78,407



87,025



87,499

Liquidity funds

10,238



10,324



11,024



10,384



10,834

Total assets under management

$330,174



$368,660



$383,729



$399,063



$391,520

Client assets under advisement

4,797



5,362



5,688



5,988



6,076

Client assets under administration (D)

754,543



786,743



836,198



880,354



866,280

Platform-only assets

10,506



11,862



12,538



13,566



13,728

Total assets

$1,100,020



$1,172,627



$1,238,153



$1,298,971



$1,277,604







(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of September 30, 2021). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of September 30, 2021). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at September 30, 2021. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.7 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of September 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee. (E) Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.



2020

2020

2021

2021

2021 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,740



$24,284



$25,139



$26,056



$26,232

Collective trust fund programs

7



6



6



7



6

Liquidity funds

3,948



3,712



3,876



3,833



3,916

Total assets under management

$27,695



$28,002



$29,021



$29,896



$30,154

Client assets under administration

25,295



25,368



4,317



4,405



4,476

Total assets

$52,990



$53,370



$33,338



$34,301



$34,630























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$64,479



$68,396



$73,239



$76,839



$79,602

Collective trust fund programs

3



2



1



1



—

Liquidity funds

4,569



3,788



3,619



3,370



3,403

Total Platform assets under management

$69,051



$72,186



$76,859



$80,210



$83,005

Platform-only assets (E)

10,501



11,214



12,206



13,292



13,863

Total Platform assets (E)

$79,552



$83,400



$89,065



$93,502



$96,868























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,830



$86,277



$91,349



$93,458



$91,965

Collective trust fund programs

102



102



96



68



5

Liquidity funds

2,120



2,271



2,621



2,681



2,742

Total assets under management

$85,052



$88,650



$94,066



$96,207



$94,712

Client assets under advisement

3,565



3,746



4,146



4,516



4,658

Total assets

$88,617



$92,396



$98,212



$100,723



$99,370























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

62,028



69,349



78,035



84,553



89,441

Liquidity funds

565



411



490



469



532

Total assets under management

$62,593



$69,760



$78,525



$85,022



$89,973

Client assets under administration (A)

713,528



754,350



817,330



853,810



851,183

Total assets

$776,121



$824,110



$895,855



$938,832



$941,156























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,560



$1,634



$1,743



$1,870



$1,958

Liquidity funds

180



165



169



236



205

Total assets under management

$1,740



$1,799



$1,912



$2,106



$2,163

Client assets under advisement

1,206



1,218



1,327



1,406



1,423

Total assets

$2,946



$3,017



$3,239



$3,512



$3,586























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$83,536



$88,182



$97,476



$103,583



$99,924























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$256,145



$268,773



$288,946



$301,806



$299,681

Collective trust fund programs

62,140



69,459



78,138



84,629



89,452

Liquidity funds

11,382



10,347



10,775



10,589



10,798

Total assets under management

$329,667



$348,579



$377,859



$397,024



$399,931

Client assets under advisement

4,771



4,964



5,473



5,922



6,081

Client assets under administration (D)

738,823



779,718



821,647



858,215



855,659

Platform-only assets

10,501



11,214



12,206



13,292



13,863

Total assets

$1,083,762



$1,144,475



$1,217,185



$1,274,453



$1,275,534







(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during third-quarter 2021 include $12.5 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during third-quarter 2021. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2021. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.6 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee. (E) Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

