Kutak Rock, National Leader in Public Finance and Real Estate Law, Opens Florida Office with Tallahassee Lawyer Group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock, one of the nation's leading law firms, announces its official entrance into the Florida legal market with the opening of an office in Tallahassee. Nine shareholders and one associate from the firm Hopping Green & Sams (HGS) will join Kutak Rock and establish the office in Tallahassee. HGS attorneys have started transitioning their clientele to Kutak Rock and will officially join the firm on November 15, 2021. The group strengthens the firm's service offerings in the areas of special tax districts, public finance and real estate transactions, and grows Kutak Rock's attorney count to 562.

HGS is a Florida-based boutique law firm that has served clients in the specialized areas of environmental, land use, real estate, and public finance for more than 40 years. The group represents community development and special districts in Florida and Alabama, including multi-county stewardship districts for some of Florida's largest community developers.

"It is rare to find strong business and cultural synergies between firms – and that is why the addition of this talented group of attorneys is so exciting. They bring decades of experience in the Florida legal market, an impressive roster of clients and work that is a natural complement to our existing practices," said Debra Thompson, managing partner for Kutak Rock's Atlanta regional office. "Our new colleagues are a great fit, a tremendous asset to the firm and we are excited to strengthen our presence in the Southeast."

Joining Kutak Rock from HGS are attorneys Joseph A. Brown, Katie S. Buchanan, Michael C. Eckert, Wesley S. Haber, Jonathan T. Johnson, Tucker F. Mackie, Michelle K. Rigoni, Sarah R. Sandy, Lindsay C. Whelan and Alyssa C. Willson. The group brings with them paralegals and administrative support staff.

"For years our team has focused on the creation and operation of community development and other special districts across Florida and Alabama," said Jonathan Johnson, a senior HGS shareholder and president of the firm. "Kutak Rock's culture of teamwork and its national reputation in a broad range of practice areas positions us to continue to provide a high level of expertise in all types of public finance, tax, and real estate matters. We are excited to bring our team's experience to Kutak Rock and look forward to growing the firm's practice throughout the state."

"Our new team in Florida reflects a diverse and entrepreneurial spirit that will enhance Kutak Rock's practices and collaborative culture and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the Florida business and civic communities," said Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock. "Florida has long-represented opportunity for Kutak Rock and our official expansion into the market allows us to grow the portfolio of services we offer including the full range of real estate services such as land use, environmental, leasing and tax credits, and public finance services such as bond finance, P3, affordable and senior housing, and tax."

With more than 550 attorneys in 19 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law.

