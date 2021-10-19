Jewelers Mutual® Group is proud sponsor of the Milwaukee Bucks' Making of The Ring Video Series and the Championship Ring Ceremony Recap on Bucks digital channels

Jewelers Mutual® Group is proud sponsor of the Milwaukee Bucks' Making of The Ring Video Series and the Championship Ring Ceremony Recap on Bucks digital channels Official jewelry insurance of the Milwaukee Bucks brings two historic Wisconsin organizations together

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual Group and the Milwaukee Bucks continue to team up, this time to celebrate a momentous occasion, the 2021 NBA championship.

Jewelers Mutual Bucks Partnership Rings

Jewelers Mutual is proud to sponsor the digital content surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks' championship ring ceremony recap on the Bucks digital channels, which takes place during the first regular season home game on October 19 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. In addition, Jewelers Mutual will sponsor a Making of the Ring recap video series on the Bucks' digital channels, giving fans a look at how the team's first championship ring since 1971 was designed and made.

As the Bucks mark this incredible milestone, Jewelers Mutual is also offering its comprehensive jewelry insurance to Bucks team and staff to protect their new championship ring and the memories it represents.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the Bucks' historic 2021 season by giving fans a rare glimpse of the championship rings the players and staff will be receiving," said Mike Alexander, executive vice president at Jewelers Mutual Group. "And we're equally excited to be able to offer services to protect these historic rings."

While the Bucks continue to create gems on the court, Jewelers Mutual continues to protect beautiful gems off the court. Both Wisconsin-based companies know the importance of celebrating life's special moments.

As announced last year, Jewelers Mutual is the official jewelry insurance of the Milwaukee Bucks and will once again present 20 iconic Diamond Moments from Bucks games throughout the 2021-22 season. Additionally, consumers should be on the lookout for a new sweepstakes, including a chance to win your own championship ring.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, the Group offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 34 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from AM Best Company, as of November 2020. Insurance coverage is offered by either Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, SI (a stock insurer) or JM Specialty Insurance Company. Policyholders of both insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

Jewelers Mutual Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jewelers Mutual Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jewelers Mutual Group