ecoSPEARS Selected 2021 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ecoSPEARS, the green remediation company that utilizes sustainable technology developed by NASA, has been selected as one of the top 50 Honorees for the 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Award.

Eighty-two finalists were announced earlier this year. The 50 honorees were selected after a final round of judging by a panel of independent judges comprised of past honorees, economic development leaders, and corporate partners of GrowFL. Companies were judged on several criteria, including growth in the number of employees; the impact of the business in the job market; increase in sales and/or unit volume; current and past financial reports; innovativeness of the product or service; response to adversity; and contributions to aid community-oriented projects.

The Edward Lowe Foundation developed companies to Watch as a unique way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their unique strengths and impact in their markets, communities, and within the state - thus deeming them worth watching.

"This group of Honorees represents 20 counties, 20 different industries and almost 50% of them are women, veteran or minority-owned. They have demonstrated notable growth and have the courage and tenacity it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. Despite the challenges thrown their way and pivoting through a pandemic, these companies embody the unshakeable resiliency of Florida's entrepreneurs," said Lisa McIntosh, GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Chair and founder of C-E-Optimal Advisors.

ecoSPEARS is a cleantech company dedicated to building a better future for all. Founded in 2017, ecoSPEARS believes clean water is an inalienable right and imagines a world where every person has access to clean water, clean food, and clean air. ecoSPEARS is committed to protecting human health and the environment by remediating contaminants in soil and water from communities dealing with legacy and emerging environmental toxins. ecoSPEARS is focused on restoring the health and vitality of the environment for all people, including future generations to come.

"It is an honor to be selected along with such a great group of early-stage Florida companies that are leaders of innovation within their respective industries. ecoSPEARS is proud to call Central Florida our home," said ecoSPEARS CEO and Co-Founder Sergie Albino.

To qualify for the award, companies must be headquartered in Florida and have between 6 and 150 employees and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million in 2020. Even through the pandemic, these companies projected continued growth in 2021, with a 62% revenue increase and 49% growth in employees compared to 2020. If their projections hold, these companies will have generated $1.7 billion in revenue and added more than 1,500 employees over the last five years — a 263% increase in revenue and a 206% increase in jobs since 2017.

Companies named to the list will be officially recognized at the 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on February 17, 2022, at the Hard Rock Live in Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL. Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://growfl.com/flctw21/about-flctw/.

About ecoSPEARS:

ecoSPEARS is an environmental technology company ushering in the net-zero future of environmental remediation. ecoSPEARS designs and develops eco-friendly technologies to extract and eliminate polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, 1,4-dioxane, polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and other persistent toxins from the environment - forever. ecoSPEARS is the exclusive licensee of sustainable environmental technologies developed by NASA.

About GrowFL:

GrowFL is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company's continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida's economy. Second-stage growth companies have at least six employees and $750,000 in revenue and possess the intent and desire to grow beyond second-stage. Website: https://www.growfl.com.

About Edward Lowe Foundation:

The Edward Lowe Foundation was established in 1985 by Ed and Darlene Lowe to leverage entrepreneurship as a strategy for economic growth and community development. The foundation's entrepreneurship initiatives focus on second-stage companies, which are growth-oriented firms that have moved beyond startup but have not yet reached maturity. Its peer learning, leadership education, and strategic information programs are geared to help these companies continue growing. For more information, visit www.EdwardLowe.org.

