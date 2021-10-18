Nielsen Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Transformation and Focus on the Global Future of Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) unveiled a new brand campaign, including a new identity, reflecting the company's transformation of its culture and a redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media. Nielsen's new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company's role and purpose of powering a better media future for all people.

Nielsen

Following the sale of its Global Connect business in March 2021, Nielsen is now focused on delivering digital-first and global-first media solutions in three areas - measurement, audience outcomes and content services. Nielsen is combining and enhancing its industry-leading measurement solutions into a single cross-media measurement solution, Nielsen One. With an unmatched foundation of cross platform measurement, Nielsen offers a full suite of planning and outcomes solutions for marketers and agencies to enhance their return on investments. Nielsen also continues to enhance its Gracenote content services business, delivering leading metadata and analytics for On Demand content globally.

"While our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years, it became clear that perceptions of the company have not evolved at the same pace," said Jamie Moldafsky, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "The rebranding marks a new Nielsen both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global audience and the changing media environment. Nielsen's core values of inclusion, courage and growth, along with its clear strategy, will power the company's transformation as we partner with the industry and our clients to help them better understand how evolving audiences consume media and find content."

The new brand identity will be unveiled at Advertising Week New York, which will be held October 18 - 21. Signage showcasing the elements of the rebranding will be prominently displayed on the fifth and sixth floors of Hudson Yards. Nielsen will also host a daily breakfast at its lounge, which will feature the new logo, images and colors, in line with the company's new brand identity.

Initial elements of Nielsen's brand evolution include:

New Logo: As a prominent representation of the company, people and brand, the new logo is playful, optimistic and smart. Inspired by the universal play button as well as ratings, the forms come together subtly to create an 'N' letterform in the negative space, signifying insights revealed by Nielsen's data and the constant momentum in media.

New Brand Colors: The multitude of fresh colors speaks to the diversity and richness in media representing or containing a piece of data, a piece of music, a show, a content creator, or a member of the audience, all working together to move media forward. The green and orange triangles represent movement upwards and downwards, an expression of ratings and the popularity of content across all platforms. The red triangle nods towards the content not seen or heard. Data and insights are just as much about what people don't choose to consume, as what they do consume.

New Brand Purpose Statement: Powering a Better Media Future for All People.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nielsen