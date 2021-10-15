Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery Celebrates 2021 World Food Day with Actions to Boost Global Food Productivity

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is responding to the call of World Food Day, "Our Actions are our Future," with actions to continue providing strong support for the industrialization, modernization process and rapid economic development of the global agricultural industry.

Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery team work together with local Ugandans

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, improving agricultural productivity and sustainable food production is becoming ever more critical to reduce hunger globally, especially in Africa," said Xiong Yanming, vice president of Zoomlion and chairman of Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery. "As a leading enterprise in Sino-African cooperation across the equipment manufacturing industry, Zoomlion is answering the theme of World Food Day with powerful actions to improve agricultural production efficiency and management quality with high-quality products and professional, efficient services."

Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery entered the African market in 2011 and has exported nearly 3,000 units of equipment to countries including Kenya, Tunisia, Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia and more.

During the second China Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) that opened on September 26, Zoomlion highlighted its "Africa Solution" to further promote exchanges and cooperation with African countries in the field of agricultural mechanization. With its advantageous R&D strength, Zoomlion has customized and developed agricultural machinery products that best suit the needs of local customers, provided technical support for local agricultural machinery schemes, aided financing for mechanization as well as training local farming talent to improve food production efficiency in Africa.

Today, a number of Zoomlion's agricultural machinery product offerings in Africa, such as the PL2304 high horsepower roller tractor, RH904 roller tractor, and TE80 wheat harvester, have received positive feedback from customers in Africa.

This year, the company has officially obtained long-term supplier qualification by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the first Chinese agricultural machinery manufacturer to receive the qualification.

"We are delighted to become an official supplier of UNOPS and will continue to contribute to the development of the global agricultural industry," added Mr. Xiong.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

