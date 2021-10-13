TransPerfect Sales Rise By 31% In Q3 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its 2021 third quarter billed revenue totaled $279 million, an increase of 31% over the same period last year. Of this, organic growth contributed 24.5%, while M&A transactions accounted for 6.5%. September 2021 was the company's largest single month in history, with $101 million in billings.

TransPerfect celebrates sales growth of 31% in Q3 and a record-breaking September.

On a trailing twelve months (TTM) basis, the company surpassed the $1 billion mark at the end of August, and September's record performance only improved this measure. Year-to-date through Q3, TransPerfect's overall billing was up 29% to $777 million compared to the same period last year. As the fourth quarter is typically the company's largest in terms of revenue, TransPerfect expects its full calendar year performance to be strong.

"The $1 billion mark is a milestone we've had our sights on for a long time. While sales performance is not our only important metric, our philosophy is that beyond being a good indicator of overall demand, revenue helps measure how much value we're able to add to our clients' businesses in totality," stated Phil Shawe, the firm's Founder, President, and CEO.

Two strategic M&A transactions also helped contribute to Q3 performance; TransPerfect recently merged with Stockholm-based language industry leader Semantix and UK-based digital marketing specialist Webcertain.

"Our gratitude to our clients and to our people cannot be overstated. While we can never pay back those who have stuck by us in our journey of nearly 30 years in business, we can 'pay it forward,' so to speak, by continuing to bring the most innovative solutions to market and continuing to deliver with the most attentive and client-focused service," Shawe concluded.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TransPerfect