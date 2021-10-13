Modern Health Founder & CEO Alyson Watson Named One of Bay Area's Most Influential Women in Business by the San Francisco Business Times

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alyson Watson, CEO and founder of leading workplace mental health platform Modern Health , was celebrated today as one of the honorees for the San Francisco Business Times' 100 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business.

The annual list celebrates 100 women business leaders across a diverse range of industries, including tech, health care, real estate, law, finance and more. Watson and other winners were honored at a virtual event last week, where the 2021 class of Most Influential Women shared their wisdom, how they lead, who inspired them and how they plan to pay it forward.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times among so many talented, successful women, many of whom inspired my own career path," said Watson. "I am so proud of the work we do here at Modern Health, and I consider it a privilege to contribute to the world-wide destigmatization of mental health so that everyone can get access to the support they need to be happy and healthy."

The full list of San Francisco Business Times' 100 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business can be found here . For more information about Modern Health, go to https://www.modernhealth.com .

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

