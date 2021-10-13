Marco's Pizza® Hires 25-Year Pizza Veteran John King as Senior VP of Operations

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announces the hiring of John King as Senior VP of Operations. Coming from an impressive background in operations, finance, and development, specific to the pizza industry, King looks to utilize his expertise to help streamline Marco's in-store operations and help stores continually deliver a five-star guest experience. He brings more than two decades worth of senior leadership experience with a focus in practical operations, finance and analytics. This combined with his people-first mentality brings immense value to the Marco's executive leadership team.

King spent most of his career at Domino's Pizza, working his way from up from accounting/assistant controller to national Vice President of Franchise Operations throughout his 25-year tenure. During this time, he learned all the vital ins-and-outs of business, from finances to operations, and contributed to the franchise's overall growth. At the time of his departure from Domino's Pizza, he was directing the operations of more than 6,000 stores across the United States before joining Donatos Pizza as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he managed company-wide operations, business development and innovation practices.

"I am looking forward to applying my operations knowledge and leadership experience in this new role, placing added value on company culture to influence performance," shared King. "Marco's is on track to becoming the fourth largest pizza brand in the country and I am eager to utilize my category experience to accelerate company-wide success in achieving that goal."

King reports to Executive VP and Chief of Operations Tim Brown, a 40-year veteran of the pizza business. King is responsible for franchise operations and development initiatives for non-Area Representative areas and serves as a member of Marco's Executive Team.

"John's resume speaks for itself, and his values align with those of the Marco's brand," said Brown. "I am confident that he is the right person for this role and will be a strong asset in attaining our short and long-term goals as we continue to scale nationwide."

An established brand, Marco's is growing at an explosive rate – on track to expand its 1,000-plus unit footprint in 2021 by more than 10% over the prior year. Marco's is seeing record-breaking sales and continues to innovate and pilot new programs to build off this successful momentum.

Marco's provides a strong operations team and full development support system, including technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion plus expertise in financing, real estate, construction management and field operations, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators. Marco's proven performance coupled with high-tier franchise support has resulted in eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators flocking to the franchise opportunity.

Opening a new store every three and a half days on average, the Top 50% of its franchised stores generated $1,059,574 AUV for 2020*. For more information on Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit www.marcosfranchising.com or call 866-731-8209.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,000 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 2 in the Pizza category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 "Franchise 500" ranking, and No. 6 in the Largest Pizza Chain category on Restaurant Business' 2020 "Top 500 Chains" ranking. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 4 in Forbes 2019 "Best Franchises to Buy" Small/Medium Investment and ranking five consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 200" ranking.

*Based on the Average Unit Volume of the top 50% of our Franchised Stores for fiscal year 2020. Based on fiscal year 2020, 142 of 369 Franchised Stores in the category (38%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of our 2021 FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

