Infill Builds Workflow Automation Software for Real Estate Industry Using Cherre's API

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre, the industry's leading real estate data and analytics platform, today announced that Infill will use Cherre's API to enrich its workflow automation software with property and building-level data. With Cherre, Infill is able to reduce its development time and quickly deploy new offerings to innovators and dealmakers within the real estate industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Cherre)

Cherre's API serves as a single complete real estate data pipeline enabling Infill's customers to unmask property owners, view portfolios, discover off-market deals and connect with property owners in the United States. Infill delivers connected data in a configurable interface that organizations can access through its core product, Maptables™, map-based spreadsheets that enable teams to collaboratively build databases and custom workflows.

"Over the past decade our industry went through the 'unbundling' of software, creating best-in-class point solutions and data sources. The next decade we will see the 'bundling' of these solutions and sources in a configurable interface," said Willz Tolbert, CEO and founder of Infill. "We recognized this after meeting Cherre and subsequently scrapped our project in order to rebuild on top of their platform. Cherre's meteoric rise proves the demand for and power of connected data. Maptables, using Cherre's API as a single integrated endpoint for connected data, is our first step in creating a truly open and connected ecosystem where anyone can build apps, models, Business Intelligence (BI) tools and workflows without limitation."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders and its partners to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability. Cherre's API serves as the ultimate access tool for a customer's connected data analytics warehouse.

"We're excited to support the next wave of companies disrupting the real estate industry with our API," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. "Now more than ever, connected data is proving instrumental in navigating current market conditions and Infill is creating an important platform for quickly reaching decision makers within the real estate industry."

About Infill

Infill is real estate workflow automation software that provides "common ground" for people and data. Our core product, Maptables™, delivers connected data in a familiar and configurable interface the entire organization can access and understand. There is no "one size fits all" platform so we provide the tools to build your own without a single line of code. Infill was founded in 2019 and innovates remotely.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

Cherre Media Contact

Sean Welch

PAN Communications

cherre@pancomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cherre