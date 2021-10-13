Forum Health Welcomes Center for Age Management in California as First West-Coast Location

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first acquisition of a West Coast medical practice, Forum Health, LLC, functional and integrative medicine network, welcomes Center for Age Management located in Encinitas, CA.

Led by Dr. Andrea Cole Raub, Center for Age Management is a genomic-based integrative

medical practice specializing in age management. This approach to healthcare incorporates genomics, the study of a person's genes, and a whole-person approach to well-being.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Andrea Cole to Forum Health as our first practice on the West Coast, which officially makes Forum Health present in all regions throughout the country," said Adam Puttakammer, president of Forum Health. "Her approach to care using genomics and anti-aging in precision medicine aligns with Forum Health and the network of care providers we are passionate about partnering with."

"For nearly 30 years now, I've been focused on changing the emphasis in patient healthcare from a disease-based model to a model of enhancing wellness," said Dr. Cole. "Joining Forum Health will provide my patients and me additional resources for personalized care and access to a network of industry leaders in integrative and functional medicine."

Dr. Cole's genomic-based approach combined with advanced biomarker, hormonal and functional testing provides her patients unique insight into chronic disease.

"Data-driven, genomics-based, personalized medicine is the future of medicine," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "Dr Cole's experience and expertise in this rapidly-evolving field will keep Forum Health at the forefront of this next generation in healthcare."

Dr. Cole received a U.S. Navy scholarship to the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, is board certified in family practice and anti-aging medicine, has a level four certification in Age Management Medicine and completed her certification in genomics in 2019.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

