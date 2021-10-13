DoveCard App celebrates its one-year anniversary with a bang - surpassing 100K downloads and releasing the largest update in 12 months

DoveCard's latest app update, released just over a week ago, included the addition of Bluetooth connectivity to safely exchange digital business cards - one of the many new features.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveCard exceeded over 100K downloads, months before the target date – due primarily to its start-up mentality, work ethic, enthusiasm, and passion, all of which have driven its growth. This unique app allows users to quickly exchange digital business cards or contact information using the ever-growing trend of video and teleconference meetings and, of course, while social distancing.

The exchange takes place as one participant simply holds their smartphone up to the webcam, allowing up to 500 users to scan a QR code. Each participant's contact info is exchanged instantly, virtually, and securely. These BizCards can also be exchanged face-to-face via numeric code and the newly added Bluetooth functionality of locating DoveCard users within twenty feet and exchanging BizCards, making it even simpler and quicker. With social distance still in our vernacular, the app allows users to be proactively safe.

The DoveCard App launched in September 2020 and just passed its 100,000-download mark, quickly exceeding its end-of-year goal set back in January 2021.

This small start-up firm has amassed 100K downloads in a year's time among Apple and Android smartphone users. DoveCard executives are confident that it could reach over 200K downloads by March of 2022.. What sets DoveCard apart from other digital business card apps is its primary focus on easy digital exchange with individuals or large groups during the ever-expanding utilization of video conference meetings, both as a normal business practice and amidst the precautions still needed for social distancing.

In recent years, communications advancements have been chipping away at the need for traditional in-person business interactions. With the unexpected onset of the COVID-19 crisis, these changes have accelerated and sweeping reforms were made in the way people engage in business communication. Long-established events such as industry conferences, trade shows, and office visits moved to virtual venues. This made DoveCard invaluable as out started replacing our habit of exchanging traditional paper business cards and evolving it to this new social norm of your digital Rolodex

DoveCard was developed to support this growing trend and facilitate the touch-less exchange of contact info. With this vital communication tool, professionals may exchange business cards at social distance, whether they are in face-to-face or virtual meetings – six feet apart or 6,000 miles apart.

"DOVE ME YOUR CARD - A term we hope will become synonymous with digital business card exchange. We are very excited about our profound success in this fast-evolving arena. With so many additional features added in the last two weeks, including Bluetooth and a Live Posts and News Feed, we are maturing DoveCard into an essential business tool, not just for digital business card exchange. Here's to the next 100K downloads and Dove me your Card!" said Kent Yan, CEO of DoveCard. "We are also thrilled with the positive response to our app and its ever-growing list of features," said a smiling Mr. Yan as he shared some customer reviews of the app. "Here is what some of our users are saying on social media, the app stores, and in person to our team: 'I think this app rocks. Way cooler than I thought,' 'This business card management app is the best I ever used,' and 'Wow! now I will never lose that important contact because DoveCard carries all of my business cards in the palm of my hand and goes where I go.'"

DoveCard - Digital Business Cards for Today's World

