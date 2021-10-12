Women Business Collaborative (WBC) Presents Live and Virtual Panel Discussion Unveiling the Annual Report, Women CEOs in America: Changing the Face of Business Leadership, Taking Place at 1:00 p.m. ET tomorrow October 13th

Panel Discussion on WBC's 2nd Annual Report, Women CEOs in America: Changing the Face of Business Leadership, what the report means and how to increase the number of Women CEOs moving forward. The 2020 report was the first of its kind to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the women running Fortune 500, 1000, Russell 300, S&P, Private Companies over 1 billion and entrepreneurs over $500 million across the US, and we are proud to release this updated list.

