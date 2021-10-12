Shawn Pearson named Chief Executive Officer and President

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv Corporation (the "Company"), a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, today announced that Shawn Pearson has been named Chief Executive Officer in addition to his role as President, effective October 12, 2021.

Shawn Pearson, CEO & President (CNW Group/Kognitiv Corporation)

"Since becoming President, Shawn has driven increased adoption of the Kognitiv platform and enhanced our sales pipeline by leveraging his comprehensive understanding of the challenges C-level executives face in acquiring and retaining consumers in today's online world," said Peter Schwartz, Founder and Executive Chairman of Kognitiv. "He has built world-class teams and driven profitable growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions at large, public, multi-national companies. In addition, his experience in executing at every stage of a company's growth cycle makes him the perfect fit to lead Kognitiv through its next phase of its growth strategy."

"I've seen first hand the impact Kognitiv's platform can have for corporate clients, as the technology solution helps redefine loyalty while leveraging key strategic partnerships, peer-to-peer. That experience informed my decision to join Kognitiv," said Shawn Pearson, CEO & President. "Kognitiv's collaborative commerce model, together with an incredible team full of innovators with a pedigree in loyalty management and enterprise level technology development, is a powerful combination. I look forward to serving as CEO & President to help our clients and their partners deliver value to their consumers."

Prior to joining Kognitiv in February 2021, Shawn was the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Corporate Director of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, the sole investment of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp (NYSE:BVH), a leading vacation ownership company that connects over 250,000 owners with over 60 Bluegreen resorts in more than 40 popular destinations across the continental U.S. and the Caribbean. Shawn successfully led Bluegreen through the IPO process, taking it public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017 (NYSE: BGX). While at Bluegreen, Shawn achieved record company EBITDA, managed multiple successful acquisitions, delivered high-valued partnerships and established a consistently high-performing organization.

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv Corporation is a B2B technology growth company with a singular focus on enabling collaborative commerce for its global clients. Focused on the future of loyalty and the trend toward de-centralization in Web3.0, Kognitiv provides an end-to-end Collaborative Commerce solution. Clients can increase collaboration with their most valued partners and reduce their dependency on intermediaries, creating significant value for their consumers, and increasing control of their data and experiences. Following "the death of the cookie", businesses are seeking new data strategies to personalize their experiences and drive innovation. Kognitiv offers this through powerful data collaboration and generation of zero-party data, which paves the way for unique and powerful content strategies to unfold. With the advent of the subscription economy, and the focus on direct-to-consumer models and hyper-personalization, clients can benefit from becoming more efficient with how they plan and execute their partnerships, create value for their consumers and drive growth. Headquartered in Canada, and employing over 450 people across 50 countries, Kognitiv is unlocking the next era of commerce for Financial Services, Media, Telecom, Hospitality and Retail businesses. Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

