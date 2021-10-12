Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for Third Consecutive Year Hitachi Vantara Receives Placement for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it has been named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for the third consecutive year based on Gartner's evaluation of the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) product portfolio.

Products evaluated include the high-performance Hitachi VSP 5000 series, which ranked 1st in Online Transaction Processing and Application Consolidation, 2nd in Server Virtualization and VDI and 3rd in Containers and Cloud IT Operations Use case in the companion 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage report we believe due to its strength in performance, manageability and resilience.

From high-end to midrange, Hitachi Vantara's VSP systems share a common software architecture and operating system that provides customers with a simplified and unified storage management and protection experience. Combined with Hitachi's centralized, AI-powered software tools in Hitachi Ops Center, it provides improved IT operational efficiencies and lowered administration and support costs backed by Hitachi Vantara's signature 100% data availability guarantee. Hitachi's EverFlex as a Service offering offers a flexible consumption model for capacity and data protection, bringing cloud-like agility to on-premise environments.

"Hitachi Vantara is extremely proud of the continued recognition as a Leader of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage as a result of our continued investment to help customers be data driven," said Mark Ablett, president of Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. "Our customers rely on Hitachi Vantara to continue pushing the limits of our best-in-class storage solutions from the enterprise ready VSP 5000 Series to our midrange VSP E Series. Paired with simplified management and the performance of our AI-powered Hitachi Ops Center, data-driven organizations can focus on delivering real business value instead of simply maintaining the status quo."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, Jeff Vogel | Roger W. Cox | Joseph Unsworth | Santhosh Rao, 11 October 2021

