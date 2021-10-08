MIDCOM Attends Recent IWLA Safety & Risk Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many other businesses, warehouses and fulfillment centers had to cease operations at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses were affected negatively and some were forced to close their doors permanently. However, the logistics businesses that made quick changes to their operations were not only able to return to their operations but were also able to capitalize on the increased demand brought on by the eCommerce boom.

MIDCOM attends IWLA Conference focused on solving modern-day warehouse technology challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Lockdowns Led to a 32.4% Increase in Online Sales in the United States

The unique challenges of the pandemic also led to unique solutions on the technology front. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, online sales increased by 32.4% in 2020. During the time of booming demand for eCommerce and unreliable supply, the efficiency of operations became even more important to protect a business's bottom line. To compensate, warehouses began using automation more and adopted leaner processes. Even as business goes back to usual, these changes will remain beyond the pandemic.

Labor and Staffing Shortages are Here to Stay

The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), a leading organization that represents businesses in warehousing and logistics industries recently had a fulfillment forum between September 7-9 in Atlanta, GA. Among the discussed topics were the changes and challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the warehousing and fulfillment industries. One of the main problems that were uncovered during the conference was the staffing and labor shortages surrounding the industry. This shortage has led warehouses to shift their priorities and look for ways to become more efficient.

Using Technology to Solve Logistical Challenges

In attendance was also MIDCOM Data Technologies; the recognized leader in printing solutions and mobile barcode scanner computers. MIDCOM Data Technologies is using modern technology to help solve the labor shortage problems by improving the efficiency of warehouses so they can achieve the same level of productivity with a lower number of employees. Two of their products that are having the largest impact are ProGlove and NewCastle Mobile Workstations.

ProGlove is a line of light, wearable wireless barcode scanners that are revolutionizing the industry. This award-winning technology is able to speed up logistics processes by up to 50% while reducing errors. Another benefit provided by ProGlove is that it increases employee safety during the pandemic by helping keep workers at a safe distance.

NewCastle Mobile Workstations are mobile warehouse carts that increase the productivity of warehouse workers while saving space and money. The mobile carts reduce the employees' travel distance within the warehouse and improve labeling accuracy. Furthermore, they are more cost-efficient and reduce the number of equipment needed for the task.

MIDCOM Data Technologies is Working to Improve Efficiency

Projections show that the rise in eCommerce will continue in the coming years. According to Euromonitor International, the growth will reach $1 Trillion by 2025. The challenge of increasing productivity in the face of labor shortages is pushing companies to look for ways to make their operations leaner. Businesses such as MIDCOM Data Technologies are leading the way in innovation and continue to create ways to make warehouse operations more efficient.

