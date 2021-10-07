RedZone Robotics Launches AI/ML Platform, IntegrityPRO, and Announces Partnership with VODA.ai

U.S.-based robotics firm has partnered with VODA.ai to launch IntegrityPRO, a predictive analytics solution to aid system owners and operators in their wastewater infrastructure management processes.

WARRENDALE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RedZone Robotics, a pioneering, U.S.-based, Robotics as a Service (RaaS) firm, announced a partnership agreement with VODA.ai, a provider of pipeline prioritization information through the use of proprietary machine learning software. RedZone Robotics' new IntegrityPRO powered by VODA.ai is a revolutionary risk-reduction, predictive analytics solution using both spatial relational tools and pipe condition assessment data.

Municipal utilities are faced with the responsibility of managing many infrastructure assets, including wastewater collection systems. Proper management, operation, and maintenance of these assets provides communities with adequate capacity and reduces controllable overflows. To properly assess a collection system's condition, utility managers need to know where to look first and how to gauge an asset's condition without physical inspection.

A utility's condition assessment program should include a prioritization of assets, along with a planned course of inspection to determine their condition. Historically, sewer infrastructure managers have relied on reactive measures, customer complaints, or asset age alone to combat failures. IntegrityPRO leverages RedZone's data warehouse of over 100 million feet of inspections, coupled with VODA.ai's daVinci ML™engine. IntegrityPRO software can now provide system owners with complete asset prioritization and predictive assessment insights, allowing them to proactively manage their sewer infrastructure.

"Managing wastewater infrastructure is tricky business. Asset managers have their work cut out for them when it comes to knowing where to look first," says Dave Petrosky, CEO of RedZone Robotics. "Some sewer systems have thousands of miles of pipe. With VODA.ai, we can now help utilities, who have limited infrastructure budgets, accurately pinpoint exactly where to inspect first. We can also determine, with a high degree of accuracy, the condition of segments of the system that are difficult to access and inspect."

In the U.S. alone, there are over 800,000 miles of public sewers, with demand on treatment plants growing by 23% in the next few years, according to the American Society of Civil Engineering (ASCE). Wastewater infrastructure in poor condition increases the number of sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs), a release of untreated or partially treated sewage from a municipal sanitary sewer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that at least 23,000 to 75,000 SSO events occur in the United States each year.

"Unlike traditional prioritization methods, we've created an artificial intelligence approach that is the most effective in the industry and costs only a fraction of the savings realized" says George Demosthenous, CEO of VODA.ai. "Not only can this technology help utilities deal with SSO issues, but it can also save millions in unnecessary rehabilitation projects, reduce infrastructure failure, and reduce the thousands of hours it typically takes to prioritize a collection system."

Together, VODA.ai and RedZone Robotics will provide asset owners and operators with comprehensive assessment and prioritization of their wastewater infrastructure. Using RedZone Robotics' suite of state-of-the-art condition assessment technologies and IntegrityPRO, powered by VODA.ai, asset managers can more efficiently safeguard their infrastructure and optimize limited budgets. VODA.ai's technology will seamlessly integrate with RedZone's IntegrityPRO Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

About RedZone Robotics

RedZone Robotics provides wastewater asset management solutions, using clear and concise data to guide asset managers in critical infrastructure decisions. We understand the cost of infrastructure failures and shepherd leaders in the processes that protect their communities with the most efficient and economical solutions. RedZone Robotics believes that what lies underground directly affects the communities that live above. Our process, from inspection to data delivery, is guided by the belief that we all deserve a safe place to live, work, play, and grow old.

About VODA.ai

VODA.ai is a multi-award-winning software company founded in 2017 by experienced AI and utility entrepreneurs. It helps water and wastewater utilities worldwide to make more informed decisions. It is headquartered in Boston, MA, and operates in markets worldwide.

