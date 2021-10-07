DUCTZ Introduces Dryer Vent Cleaning And Maintenance Franchise

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DUCTZ, the leading air duct cleaning, HVAC restoration and dryer vent cleaning provider in the U.S. and Canada, will offer prospective business owners the option to open a franchise exclusively providing dryer vent cleaning and maintenance. These services help home and property owners prevent dryer fires, and keep their spaces cleaner and more efficient.

"Everyone with a dryer needs their vents cleaned, making DUCTZ' Dryer Vent Cleaning Franchise an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to build and scale a profitable business," said Rick Bohdel, President of DUCTZ. "With more time at home, and safety and cleanliness top-of-mind, this is the time to invest in a service-based franchise."

DUCTZ dryer vent cleaning franchises will provide specialized services, including:

Dryer vent cleaning

Annual dryer vent inspections

Dryer vent maintenance and repairs

Dryer vent upgrades

Bathroom exhaust vent cleaning

"A DUCTZ dryer vent cleaning franchisee will have the rewarding, flexible and sustainable opportunity to help home and business owners keep their properties safe," said Rusty Amarante, President of BELFOR Franchise Group (BFG), the world's largest residential and commercial services franchise group and parent company of DUCTZ. "Our franchisees receive world-class support, training and resources from BFG, and by specializing in one service, DUCTZ franchisees can have their Dryer Vent Cleaning and Maintenance franchises up and running quicker and at a lower cost."

Learn about starting your own dryer vent cleaning and maintenance franchise here in addition to full-service opportunities for franchisees seeking to expand their business over time.

About DUCTZ

DUCTZ is the leading and most trusted air duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, dryer vent cleaning and condenser coil cleaning provider in the U.S. and Canada with a reputation for unmatched service and value. DUCTZ improves indoor air quality through superior air duct cleaning and HVAC restoration, Additionally, DUCTZ cleaning process restores HVAC systems to their peak efficiency. DUCTZ continues to grow as a leading service-based franchise and has been listed on INC.'s "Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies" list, as well as on Entrepreneur's "Top Service Franchise" and "Best Home-Based Business" lists. DUCTZ is owned and managed by BELFOR Franchise Group, a division of BELFOR, the world's largest property restoration company. For more information, please visit www.ductz.com.

CONTACT:

Alexandra Chamberlain

BELFOR Property Restoration

610.529.1502

alex.chamberlain@us.belfor.com

