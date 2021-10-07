New and current board will foster dynamic collaboration across the brand

Dermatology Times® Expands Editorial Advisory Board With Seven New Members New and current board will foster dynamic collaboration across the brand

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatology Times®, a leading multimedia platform that provides cutting-edge content to the dermatology community, welcomes seven new members to its Editorial Advisory Board. This prestigious group of thought leaders provides perspective on and direction for the cutting-edge content that is the hallmark of the brand's print, online and social media platforms.

Dermatology Times logo.

New and current board will foster dynamic collaboration across the brand.

"We are so excited to welcome seven distinguished members to the Dermatology Times® Editorial Advisory Board," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Dermatology Times®. "Alongside our existing board members, I am confident that the expanded board will work together on outstanding initiatives and elevate the publication, while making a positive impact on the industry."

The new Editorial Advisory Board members are:

The Dermatology Times® Editorial Advisory Board brings together the vision of thought leaders across the specialty to ensure that Dermatology Times® will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of news and breakthroughs, best-practice strategies for diagnosis, management and patient care, and insights on finance and practice management in print, online, on social media, and across digital channels.

The board consists of a diverse group of experts within the field whose impact and influence have elevated the specialty. Board members provide a 360-degree viewpoint on the latest advances in the dermatology space, helping to maintain the brand's authoritative content and standards of excellence. Working with the editorial team, the board members help to identify the most vital information that physicians want and need, however they prefer to access content.

To view the full Dermatology Times® Editorial Advisory Board, click here.

About Dermatology Times®

A multimedia platform for dermatologists, Dermatology Times® provides regulatory and clinical updates, as well as discussion on cost-effective practice management solutions. Dermatology Times® helps dermatology professionals grow their knowledge and advance their practice to improve patient care by providing them with the latest news and trends in dermatologic procedures, therapy, technology, products and drugs. Dermatology Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dermatology Times