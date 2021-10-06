Verdagy appoints new VP, Business Development to accelerate green hydrogen commercialization efforts Nick Mittica has joined Verdagy as Vice President, Business Development. Mr. Mittica will be responsible for Verdagy's overall business development efforts related to Verdagy's green hydrogen electrolyzer technology.

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, a Khosla Ventures backed green hydrogen technology company based in Moss Landing, California, today announced that Nick Mittica has joined as Vice President, Business Development. Mr. Mittica's key focus areas will be leading the business development efforts and commercial activities related to the Verdagy Water Electrolysis (VWE) technology. Verdagy's technology combines industry-leading very large active area cells, operating at high current densities nearly ten times higher than those of traditional alkaline water electrolysis. The cell architecture and selected membranes allow a large dynamic operating range enabling both load shedding and load gaining capabilities reducing overall system energy costs. Taken together, this allows Verdagy to achieve both the lowest upfront capital costs as well as lowest unit production costs.

"We are quite fortunate to be able to attract an outstanding industry veteran like Nick. His decades of direct experience in the industrial gas industry and fifteen years of hydrogen business development leadership are a perfect fit for Verdagy. Nick will accelerate our go-to-market efforts and help us secure new customers for the commercialization of our VWE technology. Further, Nick will provide overall direction and leadership engaging with the appropriate government organizations in both the US and EU to secure early bankability support for our products" said Marty Neese, Verdagy's CEO.

Mr. Mittica was with Air Products for thirty-one years and held various roles in sales, marketing, product management and business development. Much of his career has been focused on the sale and introduction of new products and technologies in the chemicals and hydrogen business, including fifteen years focused on developing Hydrogen Energy markets. Most recently, Mr. Mittica led the Business Development activities for Air Products' Hydrogen for Mobility Business.

"Verdagy's team, technology, facilities and investor support are truly impressive. The technology they've developed can enable significant improvements in water electrolysis and open markets for the use of green hydrogen. I look forward to developing relationships with customers and partners that will participate in scale-up and commercialization of these products," said Mr. Mittica.

About Verdagy

Verdagy is innovating water electrolysis technology for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. Verdagy's industry leading solution achieves both the lowest upfront capital costs and the lowest unit economics for production. Verdagy operates laboratory and pilot plant facilities in Moss Landing, California, to further develop and rapidly scale the technology platform. For more information, visit: www.verdagy.com

