CalAmp's Tracker Launches iOn™ Fleet Management Software to Accelerate the Speed of Smart Decision Making for Fleets Across the U.K.

LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, announced today its subsidiary, Tracker Network (UK) Limited, has launched CalAmp's iOn™ fleet and asset management software in the U.K. This latest international deployment of CalAmp's iOn software will enable commercial fleet operators in the U.K. to not only track driver behaviour and vehicle usage, but also manage portable assets through a single, easy-to-use platform. iOn provides a fully integrated view of mixed fleets of vehicles, drivers and associated assets to drive greater workforce productivity and enhance operational efficiency.

Developed and successfully implemented across the United States by CalAmp, the iOn software provides access to a user-friendly tracking tool that will not only improve workflow, but also deliver business-critical data to drive value to fleet operators. Its intuitive user interface (UI) provides the right insights, to the right staff, at the right time, empowering managers of commercial, government, transport & logistics, rental and construction fleets to make more relevant and informed business decisions in real time.

Key benefits include:

Workflow Efficiency – with intuitive dashboards, map layering and asset breadcrumb trails that provide a holistic view of an entire fleet and drivers allowing operators to proactively manage operations from a desktop, tablet or mobile phone

Safety – with on-demand access to dashboards, reports and alerts, offering in-the-moment intervention to address critical issues like vehicle failures, dangerous driving behaviour and collisions

Cost Savings – by identifying engine idling to reduce fuel costs; reducing costly repairs by using the maintenance manager; using geofences around offices to automate time and attendance

Visibility – of all vital assets, road conditions, weather, traffic and more to enable smoother, more efficient and safer operational workflows

A Rolling Program of Innovation - additional benefits to be launched in the U.K. in the coming months include Bluetooth-enabled - additional benefits to be launched in the U.K. in the coming months include Bluetooth-enabled iOn Tags™ , a smart proximity sensor that can be affixed to assets of any size. If tools or other valuable assets are left behind, the system will identify the last known location and alert operation managers and drivers to assist in a quick recovery. The iOn Vision™ video intelligence solution will also be launched, providing contextual insights into driver performance to improve fleet safety.

"The launch of CalAmp's iOn here in the U.K. sees Tracker confirming its commitment to the fleet telematics marketplace, delivering tried and tested solutions that have been successfully embraced by commercial and small to medium-sized fleet customers of our parent company in the U.S.," commented Mark Rose, managing director for Tracker. "This is a very exciting time for Tracker, with the coming months set to see the roll-out of further innovation from the range of iOn services. It also marks a significant step forward for those businesses operating fleets across the U.K., who are seeking user-friendly, data-rich solutions to increase driver efficiency and reduce fleet downtime."

"A common need exists among fleet managers and operators the world over: they need to know exactly where their fleet and critical assets are and how they're performing to make informed operational decisions. But data accessibility and visibility remain a challenge," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management and UX design at CalAmp. "We designed iOn to empower managers and operators with a holistic, intuitive view of their fleet, assets and drivers by delivering connected intelligence to support real-time decisions that optimize fleet efficiency and safety. Having launched iOn first in the United States, then Italy and now the U.K., CalAmp is poised to help our customers, businesses and local economies work smarter across our global footprint as we expand internationally."

CalAmp's iOn was selected by Equipment Today as one of its 2020 Contractors' Top 50 New Products and garnered a 2021 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World. CalAmp's iOn Vision video telematics solution secured a 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World.

For more information about CalAmp's iOn fleet management software available through Tracker, visit https://www.tracker.co.uk/business-solutions/fleet-telematics to learn how to transform your fleet.

About Tracker Network (UK) Limited

Tracker Network (UK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of vehicle tracking and telematics since 1993. With over a million market-leading security and award-winning fleet management systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, Tracker is still leading the way. Tracker, together with the police has to date recovered over £563 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. With over a million systems installed to date, its award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.tracker.co.uk or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Tracker Insights .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

