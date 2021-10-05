Sitecore Experience Award Winners Announced at Symposium 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the 2021 Sitecore Experience Award recipients at the 2021 Sitecore Symposium. The Sitecore Experience Awards recognize companies that successfully use Sitecore solutions to innovate their digital experience transformation. Twelve winners were recognized from more than 140 submissions in the 2021 Sitecore Experience Awards (SEA), with three taking the top honors of Ultimate Experience Winners.

Sitecore selected winners from each of the four 2021 SEA categories, including Best Digital Experience Transformation, Most Intelligent Content Optimization, Best Innovation with Emerging Technologies, and Leading the Way for the 'Phygital' Future.

The 2021 Ultimate Experience Award recipients are:

Aston Martin , in partnership with WPP and Wunderman Thompson UK, for developing a platform that brings together Aston Martin real estate on one platform and provides a consistent, flexible and transparent customer experience. The digital team at Aston Martin utilized Sitecore to improve three key areas: customer-first innovation, data-driven decision making and to create a path for growth.

Renato Bisignani, Head of Global Marketing and Communications, said: "Aston Martin is an ultra-luxury brand and at the core of our marketing initiatives is always a desire to offer the highest possible level of experiences to our customers. With Sitecore, we've been able to improve our UX and UI, and our ambition is to further enhance our platforms to provide a more personalized, considered and integrated digital journey. We are only at the beginning of our digital transformation so we are grateful to be recognized for our work in creating the best digital experience for our customers."

Cracker Barrel , in partnership with Pricewaterhouse Coopers, for extending its legendary hospitality beyond its four walls through the launch of Digital Store (web, mobile web, and mobile app). Through Cracker Barrel's work with Sitecore, the company was able to replace its separate brand site, third party online food ordering site, third party catering ordering site, retail ecommerce site, and mobile app with a uniquely Cracker Barrel unified experience for web, mobile web, and mobile app called 'Digital Store.' Digital Store allows guests to seamlessly purchase to-go food, catering, and retail with a single mixed cart, account, and payment in addition to streamlining the in-store experience with waitlist, curbside check-in, and dine-in check payment, all while delivering personalized hospitality like your favorite Cracker Barrel team member.

"We view digital as a new type of hospitality that, through convenience and personalization, allows us to extend our legendary hospitality consistently across more than 660 stores and allows our guests to make memorable moments anywhere life finds them," said Bryan Hooper, Vice President of Digital Experience at Cracker Barrel. "We are so honored to be recognized as a Sitecore Ultimate Award Winner for our Digital Store and our guest-first approach."

UnitingCare Queensland, in partnership with Triggerfish, for providing upwards of 2,000 COVID-19 contact tracing check-ins per hour in healthcare facilities across Queensland through digitizing its existing manual, paper-based procedure. As one of the largest healthcare providers and charities in Australia, UnitingCare Queensland (UnitingCare) was directly affected by COVID-19 government contact tracing protocols and needed to demonstrate to Queensland Health that they could respond quickly and efficiently to potential second wave cases. The key factor of UnitingCare's new solution that set them apart was their ability to act with speed and at scale by building the application on their existing infrastructure. The organization is now screening people across 150 locations, with the ability to scale further to 500 when required without affecting the customer experience.

"Our organization extends compassionate healthcare services to more than 430,000 people, so it was no easy feat to digitize our originally paper and manual contact tracing process for COVID-19, but with support from Triggerfish and Sitecore we were able to quickly and efficiently deliver a secure and streamlined tracing process," said Dan Shaw, Group Digital Marketing Manager, UnitingCare Queensland. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts by Sitecore as a leader and trailblazer in the physical-digital (Phygital) future."

Other winners recognized by region today include:

The 2021 Ultimate Experience Award winners were announced today by Lee Miles, Sitecore's Chief Customer Success Officer, at the Sitecore Symposium 2021.

"We're seeing brick-and-mortar shopping merge with digital consumer experiences," said Miles. "From an exponential increase in e-commerce, consumers have gotten used to a low-touch experience, with no silos separating inventory and extremely personalized recommendations – which will continue to drive changes in the physical retail experience. Architects of the best in digital experience, like this year's Ultimate Experience Award winners, are best positioned to provide the platform-agnostic consumer experience."

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

