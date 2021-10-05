Onion Global's TENKOU RYUUGI BEAUTY Private Label Brand Receives Gold Award for its Packaging Design at the 2021 Pentawards

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that its private label brand "TENKOU RYUUGI BEAUTY" received a Gold Award for its packaging design at the 2021 Pentawards under the "Body, Health and Beauty" category only one year after its debut in the China market. This validates and recognizes Onion Global's efforts in pursuing an optimal consumer experience for its brands, and its key competencies to drive new trends in products packaging design. Pentawards started in 2007 and is the world's leading and most prestigious packaging design competition. It is also the world's first and only competition focusing solely on packaging design, and is often referred as the "Oscars" of the packaging design industry. The head office of Pentawards is in London, UK, but the event has been held in a couple of renowned fashion cities such as New York, London, Shanghai and Barcelona.

The TENKOU RYUUGI BEAUTY brand is the lavish cosmetics focused sub-brand of the brand TENKOU RYUUGI. TENKOU RYUUGI BEAUTY is committed to the mission of "Naturally and Effectively Moisturizing the Skin". Following Japanese minimalism characteristics, the brand is dedicated to creating more cost-effective products that are made in China. To present a distinct skincare feeling, the designer visualized an image of a "drama girl" with both comical and lush expressions on the product packaging to portray a dynamic and youthful product. The extravagant expressions of pleasure and satisfaction aim to drive similar sensations to consumers while using the products, enticing customers to mimic the image of the girl. As girls are often perceived as quiet and gentle by nature, this product aims to unleash their unique and wild side so they can wholeheartedly laugh in their private skincare moments.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global, commented, "The Pentawards are considered the most prestigious worldwide competition for packaging design, and we are greatly honored to have won a Gold award for our private label brand. We recreated the packaging design to drive the product line to the next level. By effectively doing so, the TENKOU RYUUGI BEAUTY brand reached a stronger market position and gained a national audience. We also believe that this award acknowledges our excellence in packaging design and will bring us more opportunities to gain new branding competencies on the retail shelves, ultimately leading to a growth in our top-line."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Pentawards

Since 2007, Pentawards has been recognizing global excellence in packaging design through its annual competition. In just 15 years the competition has received in excess of 20,000 entries from over 64 countries globally. Each year the Gala Ceremony is held in a different location around the world. This event invites all of the winners to celebrate their achievements and receive their prize on stage in front of the global packaging design community.

For more information, please visit: https://pentawards.com/live/en/page/home.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offering an integrated solution to develop, market and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

