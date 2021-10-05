Little Caesars® Pursues New England Expansion, Targeting 50 Units Across Boston And Providence By 2026

Leading global pizza chain looks forward to connecting with prospects from these key markets at The Franchise Show in Boston Oct. 16-17

DETROIT and BOSTON and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with franchise and company-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and across 27 countries and territories, is looking to grow its presence in the New England region with a goal of awarding more than 50 new franchise units across Boston and Providence by 2026.

"New England's metropolitan cities—Boston and Providence especially—are filled with aspiring entrepreneurs who value technology and innovation," said Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars Vice President of Franchise Development. "Little Caesars has a long history of technological innovation, most recently marked by our Reserve-N-Ready® strategy, which makes ordering pizza even easier with our mobile app and our famous self-service Pizza Portal® pickup. As we continue innovating to support our growth, we are confident that Boston and Providence entrepreneurs will find our business model to be the perfect fit."

With more than 17 Little Caesars locations currently open and operating across the two cities, the brand is building momentum to expand as it is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit investors looking to grow their business across the Boston and Providence metropolitan areas.

Aligned with plans to rapidly pursue franchise development in the New England region, Little Caesars is participating in The Franchise Show in Boston at the Crowne Plaza Marlborough on Oct. 16-17. Key executives from the Little Caesars franchise development team will be set up at Booth 224 throughout the show to discuss the brand's franchise opportunities with interested prospects from surrounding markets, specifically emphasizing Boston and Providence as key targets.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com .

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

