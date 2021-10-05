CHEMEX® Coffeemakers announces new and celebratory products.

Presenting limited edition CHEMEX coffeemakers and products in honor of the CHEMEX Coffeemaker's 80th Anniversary.

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEX Corporation, manufacturer and distributor of coffee brewing equipment is proud to announce products to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the iconic CHEMEX Coffeemaker.

Presenting limited edition CHEMEX coffeemakers and products in honor of the CHEMEX Coffeemaker's 80th Anniversary.

These are unique and celebratory products, which will excite new and longtime fans alike.

th Anniversary CHEMEX ® decaled with official "80 th Anniversary logo" in CHEMEX ® blue. View here 80Anniversary CHEMEXdecaled with official "80Anniversary logo" in CHEMEXblue. View here https://www.chemexcoffeemaker.com/80th-anniversary-decal-chemex.html

th Anniversary Pin: View here CHEMEX 80Anniversary Pin: View here https://www.chemexcoffeemaker.com/chemex-80th-anniversary-pin.html

Hand Woven Collar and Trivet for CHEMEX made by local artisans ArteSana at Paper City: View here https://www.chemexcoffeemaker.com/artesana-handwoven-collar-tie-and-trivet-set.html

The Tiger CHEMEX collar which is a new bold design that draws out the grains of the wood in a beautiful and unique color. View here https://www.chemexcoffeemaker.com/tiger-chemex-collar.html

About CHEMEX®

History and craft are embedded in our makeup. Led by a brother and sister who grew up on the factory floor, CHEMEX® Corporation is made up of a team of people who are passionate about manufacturing and distributing superior brewing equipment. As a family owned business, we continue to take an artistic and fun approach to our product innovation, packaging, marketing and engagement with the global coffee community.

