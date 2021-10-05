Boomi Celebrates 100,000 Boomiverse Member Milestone with $100,000 Pledge to Charitable Causes Company Also Announces Return of 'Out of This' World Digital Event

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™ , intelligent connectivity and automation leader, is pleased to announce a new charitable donation program, led by its Boomiverse™ user community, that will give a total of $100,000 to nonprofit organizations dedicated to causes such as alleviating homelessness, increasing diversity in STEM, international aid, and more. Additionally, the company today announced the opening of registration for its Out of This World digital event in November.

Boomi, a Dell Technologies Business (PRNewsfoto/Boomi)

The company is launching the charitable donation program to celebrate the milestone of surpassing 100,000 members in its online community, Boomiverse. Members will get to choose where they want to direct the funds by engaging in the community and contributing to its knowledgebase.

"At Boomi, we're passionate about transforming the world, not only through our technology but also through our core values, which include committing to continuously being better and building communities of good humans," said Christopher Port, chief operating officer at Boomi. "Boomi makes the connections that create transformational outcomes and this program is one more way that we're doing this. By engaging our Boomiverse community as we donate to these esteemed nonprofits, we will be creating innovative and awesome things while also helping communities around the world."

Community Helping Communities

Boomiverse is an online community for Boomi's customers and partners around the world to build applications, get help with complex integration projects, and explore the capabilities of the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform . It includes a library of pre-built templates, called boosters, that are created and contributed by community members. Other members use these boosters to streamline their own integrations, jump-start new processes, and speed their time to value.

Each of the first 200 Boomiverse members to create and submit an approved booster to the library will get to choose one of four charitable organizations to receive $500, up to a total of $100,000. Recipients will include:

Depaul International – A global charity supporting homeless and marginalized people, Depaul International is the parent charity of the Depaul Group, a global group of charities with a mission to end homelessness and change the lives of those affected by it. Depaul's vision is of a society in which everyone, across the world, has a place to call home and a stake in their community. The group celebrates the potential in people and seeks to empower those affected by homelessness. Each year Depaul helps over 23,500 people and makes over 630,000 bed nights available to make sure people have a safe place to stay.

– A global charity supporting homeless and marginalized people, Depaul International is the parent charity of the Depaul Group, a global group of charities with a mission to end homelessness and change the lives of those affected by it. Depaul's vision is of a society in which everyone, across the world, has a place to call home and a stake in their community. The group celebrates the potential in people and seeks to empower those affected by homelessness. Each year Depaul helps over 23,500 people and makes over 630,000 bed nights available to make sure people have a safe place to stay.

Girls Who Code – Girls Who Code is building the largest pipeline of future female engineers globally. In nine years, the organization has reached more than 500 million people globally and 450,000 girls through its programming, half of whom come from historically underrepresented groups in technology. The results have been striking. In 2021, there are nearly 90,000 Girls Who Code alumni who are college-aged or post-college aged — almost 3 times the number of women graduating with computer science related degrees in the U.S. in 2019. In 2019, Girls Who Code was named the #1 World's Most Innovative Non-Profit by Fast Company.

– Girls Who Code is building the largest pipeline of future female engineers globally. In nine years, the organization has reached more than 500 million people globally and 450,000 girls through its programming, half of whom come from historically underrepresented groups in technology. The results have been striking. In 2021, there are nearly 90,000 Girls Who Code alumni who are college-aged or post-college aged — almost 3 times the number of women graduating with computer science related degrees in the U.S. in 2019. In 2019, Girls Who Code was named the #1 World's Most Innovative Non-Profit by Fast Company.

International Medical Corps – International Medical Corps is a global first responder that delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter the conditions. It also trains people in their communities, providing them with the skills they need to recover, chart their own path to self-reliance, and become effective first responders themselves. Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, International Medical Corps is a nonprofit with no religious or political affiliation, and now has roughly 7,200 staff members around the world, more than 90% of whom are locally hired. Since its founding, it has operated in more than 80 countries, and has provided more than $3.6 billion in emergency relief and training to communities worldwide.

– International Medical Corps is a global first responder that delivers emergency medical and related services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease, no matter where they are, no matter the conditions. It also trains people in their communities, providing them with the skills they need to recover, chart their own path to self-reliance, and become effective first responders themselves. Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, International Medical Corps is a nonprofit with no religious or political affiliation, and now has roughly 7,200 staff members around the world, more than 90% of whom are locally hired. Since its founding, it has operated in more than 80 countries, and has provided more thanin emergency relief and training to communities worldwide.

ILGA World – ILGA World, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, is a worldwide federation of more than 1,700 organizations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex human rights. Established in 1978 and governed by an elected Board of 19 activists representing our global family, ILGA World is queer democracy in action! – ILGA World, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, is a worldwide federation of more than 1,700 organizations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex human rights. Established in 1978 and governed by an elected Board of 19 activists representing our global family, ILGA World is queer democracy in action!

Boomi customers and partners can learn more about the organizations by visiting the program page in the Boomiverse Community.

Out of This World Digital User Event Registration Opens

Learn more about the latest innovations in the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, hear real-life customer success stories, and explore new solutions in the Boomi ecosystem at Boomi's upcoming Out of This World digital event on November 10, 2021. Register here !

Additional Resources

Register for Boomi's "Out of This World" digital event taking place Nov. 10th 2021 for Boomi's "Out of This World" digital event taking place2021

Boomi AtomSphere Platform Learn more about the

Boomiverse Community Explore the

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube Follow Boomi on, and

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi is trusted by more than 17,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, things, and people for better, faster business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2021 Boomi, the 'B' logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Kristen Walker

Kristen_w@dell.com

(415) 613-8320

Alex Cardenas

boomi@highwirepr.com

(650) 218-8576

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boomi