ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2021 Compared with pre-pandemic levels of September 2019, passenger traffic declined 1.1% in Mexico and posted increases of 0.9% in Colombia and 19.9% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for September 2021 reached a total of 3.9 million passengers, 2.6% above the levels reported in September 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of September 2019, passenger traffic declined 1.1% in Mexico and increased 0.9% in Colombia and 19.9% Puerto Rico.

This announcement reflects comparisons between September 1 through September 30, 2021, from September 1 through September 30, 2020 and September 1 through September 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



















September % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Mexico 2,219,687 1,139,377 2,195,980 92.7 (1.1)

25,783,861 11,548,726 20,333,163 76.1 (21.1) Domestic Traffic 1,288,816 820,718 1,206,184 47.0 (6.4)

12,367,374 6,133,129 10,676,596 74.1 (13.7) International Traffic 930,871 318,659 989,796 210.6 6.3

13,416,487 5,415,597 9,656,567 78.3 (28.0) San Juan, Puerto Rico 571,010 297,505 684,451 130.1 19.9

7,072,180 3,505,793 7,175,392 104.7 1.5 Domestic Traffic 513,775 288,157 638,187 121.5 24.2

6,315,138 3,265,711 6,811,926 108.6 7.9 International Traffic 57,235 9,348 46,264 394.9 (19.2)

757,042 240,082 363,466 51.4 (52.0) Colombia 1,013,803 140,005 1,023,173 630.8 0.9

8,807,551 2,821,728 6,920,374 145.3 (21.4) Domestic Traffic 866,614 132,278 875,405 561.8 1.0

7,457,666 2,411,973 5,911,758 145.1 (20.7) International Traffic 147,189 7,727 147,768 1,812.4 0.4

1,349,885 409,755 1,008,616 146.2 (25.3) Total Traffic 3,804,500 1,576,887 3,903,604 147.6 2.6

41,663,592 17,876,247 34,428,929 92.6 (17.4) Domestic Traffic 2,669,205 1,241,153 2,719,776 119.1 1.9

26,140,178 11,810,813 23,400,280 98.1 (10.5) International Traffic 1,135,295 335,734 1,183,828 252.6 4.3

15,523,414 6,065,434 11,028,649 81.8 (29.0)



















Mexico Passenger Traffic



















September % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,288,816 820,718 1,206,184 47.0 (6.4)

12,367,374 6,133,129 10,676,596 74.1 (13.7) CUN Cancun 701,857 549,834 727,985 32.4 3.7

6,703,534 3,500,852 6,542,411 86.9 (2.4) CZM Cozumel 11,395 1,779 18,832 958.6 65.3

147,802 46,371 121,384 161.8 (17.9) HUX Huatulco 52,827 25,199 44,841 77.9 (15.1)

575,881 213,884 445,092 108.1 (22.7) MID Merida 199,913 85,701 150,804 76.0 (24.6)

1,883,658 856,952 1,274,441 48.7 (32.3) MTT Minatitlan 10,436 4,034 6,458 60.1 (38.1)

105,315 44,532 68,420 53.6 (35.0) OAX Oaxaca 79,363 31,498 61,749 96.0 (22.2)

740,248 372,158 545,025 46.4 (26.4) TAP Tapachula 27,768 24,100 33,393 38.6 20.3

269,869 184,322 289,256 56.9 7.2 VER Veracruz 110,206 50,236 78,829 56.9 (28.5)

1,035,408 481,159 722,171 50.1 (30.3) VSA Villahermosa 95,051 48,337 83,293 72.3 (12.4)

905,659 432,899 668,396 54.4 (26.2) International Traffic 930,871 318,659 989,796 210.6 6.3

13,416,487 5,415,597 9,656,567 78.3 (28.0) CUN Cancun 889,419 304,003 933,081 206.9 4.9

12,671,074 5,032,366 9,062,268 80.1 (28.5) CZM Cozumel 9,085 6,746 15,259 126.2 68.0

286,592 154,203 259,158 68.1 (9.6) HUX Huatulco 974 342 890 160.2 (8.6)

107,659 78,361 18,973 (75.8) (82.4) MID Merida 13,588 912 16,012 1,655.7 17.8

157,264 66,319 136,932 106.5 (12.9) MTT Minatitlan 507 116 401 245.7 (20.9)

5,987 2,267 4,481 97.7 (25.2) OAX Oaxaca 8,804 3,576 8,935 149.9 1.5

109,149 46,641 82,862 77.7 (24.1) TAP Tapachula 827 496 2,926 489.9 253.8

10,295 5,343 10,118 89.4 (1.7) VER Veracruz 5,797 987 7,414 651.2 27.9

52,349 18,282 59,178 223.7 13.0 VSA Villahermosa 1,870 1,481 4,878 229.4 160.9

16,118 11,815 22,597 91.3 40.2 Traffic Total Mexico 2,219,687 1,139,377 2,195,980 92.7 (1.1)

25,783,861 11,548,726 20,333,163 76.1 (21.1) CUN Cancun 1,591,276 853,837 1,661,066 94.5 4.4

19,374,608 8,533,218 15,604,679 82.9 (19.5) CZM Cozumel 20,480 8,525 34,091 299.9 66.5

434,394 200,574 380,542 89.7 (12.4) HUX Huatulco 53,801 25,541 45,731 79.0 (15.0)

683,540 292,245 464,065 58.8 (32.1) MID Merida 213,501 86,613 166,816 92.6 (21.9)

2,040,922 923,271 1,411,373 52.9 (30.8) MTT Minatitlan 10,943 4,150 6,859 65.3 (37.3)

111,302 46,799 72,901 55.8 (34.5) OAX Oaxaca 88,167 35,074 70,684 101.5 (19.8)

849,397 418,799 627,887 49.9 (26.1) TAP Tapachula 28,595 24,596 36,319 47.7 27.0

280,164 189,665 299,374 57.8 6.9 VER Veracruz 116,003 51,223 86,243 68.4 (25.7)

1,087,757 499,441 781,349 56.4 (28.2) VSA Villahermosa 96,921 49,818 88,171 77.0 (9.0)

921,777 444,714 690,993 55.4 (25.0)

























US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

















September % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 571,010 297,505 684,451 130.1 19.9

7,072,180 3,505,793 7,175,392 104.7 1.5 Domestic Traffic 513,775 288,157 638,187 121.5 24.2

6,315,138 3,265,711 6,811,926 108.6 7.9 International Traffic 57,235 9,348 46,264 394.9 (19.2)

757,042 240,082 363,466 51.4 (52.0)

























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

















September % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 866,614 132,278 875,405 561.8 1.0

7,457,666 2,411,973 5,911,758 145.1 (20.7) MDE Rionegro 626,731 82,497 626,296 659.2 (0.1)

5,409,532 1,707,765 4,093,875 139.7 (24.3) EOH Medellin 93,303 29,045 97,384 235.3 4.4

801,648 274,932 692,976 152.1 (13.6) MTR Monteria 86,707 14,842 100,011 573.8 15.3

734,571 274,719 732,750 166.7 (0.2) APO Carepa 20,026 1,817 21,592 1,088.3 7.8

163,387 52,454 153,181 192.0 (6.2) UIB Quibdo 32,479 4,063 27,482 576.4 (15.4)

279,172 88,757 211,016 137.7 (24.4) CZU Corozal 7,368 14 2,640 18,757.1 (64.2)

69,356 13,346 27,960 109.5 (59.7) International Traffic 147,189 7,727 147,768 1,812.4 0.4

1,349,885 409,755 1,008,616 146.2 (25.3) MDE Rionegro 147,189 7,727 147,768 1,812.4 0.4

1,349,885 409,755 1,008,616 146.2 (25.3) EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,013,803 140,005 1,023,173 630.8 0.9

8,807,551 2,821,728 6,920,374 145.3 (21.4) MDE Rionegro 773,920 90,224 774,064 757.9 0.0

6,759,417 2,117,520 5,102,491 141.0 (24.5) EOH Medellin 93303 29,045 97,384 235.3 4.4

801,648 274,932 692,976 152.1 (13.6) MTR Monteria 86,707 14,842 100,011 573.8 15.3

734,571 274,719 732,750 166.7 (0.2) APO Carepa 20,026 1,817 21,592 1,088.3 7.8

163,387 52,454 153,181 192.0 (6.2) UIB Quibdo 32,479 4,063 27,482 576.4 (15.4)

279,172 88,757 211,016 137.7 (24.4) CZU Corozal 7,368 14 2,640 18,757.1 (64.2)

69,356 13,346 27,960 109.5 (59.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

