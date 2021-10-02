TI Health CEO Honored with Top Women in Media Award

Erin De Ruggiero to be recognized with prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year honors by FOLIO and AdMonsters

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Health CEO Erin DeRuggiero is being recognized for her outstanding contribution to the Media Industry and unrelenting commitment to entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. The awards ceremony and honoree luncheon will take place on December 1st, at the Hotel Edison in New York, where other women in media are set to be celebrated across five different categories.

"To be recognized for leadership as a woman in healthcare technology is an incredible honor," said DeRuggiero. "The ultimate honor would be to inspire more women to bring their ideas and visions to life with conviction, plowing through any obstacles that might appear along the way."

About TI Health

TI Health is a data driven marketing and predictive analytics company, delivering omni-channel insights and activation solutions for healthcare companies and pharmaceutical brands. TI Health's proprietary predictive analytics platform Affiniti™ uses machine learning to map content, messaging, and channel strategy preferences for leading pharmaceutical brand marketers in the United States.

