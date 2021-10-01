Health Gorilla and Optimity Partner to Enhance Insurance Carriers Risk Assessment and Customer Engagement Capabilities Optimity's access to Health Gorilla's FHIR-based clinical data will support their AI platform's ability to develop accurate risk profiles and identify important life events for their customers.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla , the leading provider of actionable healthcare data for life insurance providers, and Optimity , a mission-driven technology company focused on improving population health, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable Optimity's U.S. clients to collect medical records electronically from Health Gorilla's clinical network increasing their ability to create informed risk assessments and streamline their underwriting.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Health Gorilla)

Health Gorilla securely provides life insurance underwriters with HIPAA-compliant, permission-based access to medical data through its FHIR-based clinical data APIs . Access to this data will allow insurers connected to the Optimity platform to analyze tens of thousands of care sites where they can retrieve any available medical records that exist for an applicant, which will improve their underwriting, risk assessment, customer engagement, and claims tracking.

Optimity offers a dynamic engagement platform that adapts and is personalized to each individual's lifestyle. The data they collect, and AI platform, provide insights in real-time to enhance their users' experience and identify life events and risk profiles that accelerate underwriting and pre-approved targeted offers.

This partnership will also provide consumers all the components necessary for a complete applicant journey, access to their digital healthcare data, and allow them to share and track their activity statistics while they pursue their health goals.

Before retrieving any medical records, each insured member must provide consent and validate their identity, ensuring that complete and accurate data is retrieved from and sent back to the network.

"The Health Gorilla team is very excited to be partnering with Optimity," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We appreciate their user-centric approach and look forward to seeing our data contributes to their growth and mission to create healthier populations."

"Seamless access to the right clinical data for the user with Health Gorilla, enriching the data with the lifestyle engagement experience from the Optimity app, and partnering with the insurance carriers to incentivize all users to take action is what's going to make a difference in the lives of policyholders," stated Jane J. Wang CEO and cofounder of Optimity. "For better longevity, mortality, and morbidity, this is the right way to create a win-win-win for everyone."

If you're interested in learning more about Health Gorilla or Optimity and their impact on the life and disability insurance industries, they will be attending the Insurtech Connect conference from October 4th to October 6th. Health Gorilla will be located at booth 1111, and Optimity will be at booth 513.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a SOC-2 Type 2 certified , HIPAA-certified, and routinely independently audited interoperability platform that allows insurers to completely streamline and scale how medical records are retrieved and analyzed. Through the Health Gorilla platform, insurers leverage structured, complete medical records into their internal solutions to inform risk assessments, streamline underwriting workflows, and enhance the policyholder experience. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Optimity

Optimity is a mission-driven technology company that improves the health, wealth and longevity of its users with evidence-based behavioral science, gamification and rewards. The company's health and wellness solutions for enterprise and consumer markets are developed by leading health experts and backed by more than 30 years of behavioral science research. Optimity Enterprise B2B solutions engage large populations in staying healthy and are used by employers and insurance companies in the US, Canada, and Japan to drive better health outcomes and longevity for policyholders. The Optimity consumer app rewards users for walking and completing short educational quizzes focused on the body, mind, and finances. Optimity partners with popular consumer loyalty brands, enabling points (gems) earned in its enterprise and consumer apps to be redeemed towards grocery, travel, and lifestyle rewards. With a reach of over 2.6 million North Americans, Optimity is one of the most popular and trusted health rewards programs in the world. For additional information, visit myoptimity.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Gorilla