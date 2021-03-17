LOUISIANA (WAFB) - This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19. Categories are listed alphabetically. If you have questions, Louisiana has a statewide call network. Please call 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211. If you are stressed out and need help from a free, confidential crisis counselor text REACHOUT to 741741.

As of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:

762,659 total cases - 810 new cases

14,622 total deaths - 7 new deaths

217 patients in hospitals - decrease of 9 patients

31 patients on ventilators - decrease of 7 patients

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.

LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Mondays and Thursdays)

As of Monday, Nov. 8:

Current phase of distribution: everyone 12 and older

Vaccine Series Initiated - 2,483,994

Total Doses Administered - 4,549,584

Extra doses: 293,133

Completed Vaccine Series - 2,221,353

Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 18,880

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the following MIS-C cases, as of 10/27/2021:

Confirmed Cases: 269

Deaths: 14

Age Range: 0-20

Median Age: 9

Gender: Female 102 (37.8%) | Male 167 (62.2%)

Clinical Status: Hospitalized 4 (1.5%) Discharged 251 (93.9%) | Died 14 (5.2%)

Race: Asian 6 (2.2%) Black 129 (48%) Other 28 (10.4%) White 106 (39.4%) Unknown 0

Ethnicity: Hispanic 37 (13.8%) Non-Hispanic 232 (86.3%)

