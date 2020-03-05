Cory Bahr Recipes: Get the Recipes Here

Some of Cory’s recipes are uploaded to his website. Click here to go to his website.

Smash Burger

The burger. The penultimate American classic, just a tier above it’s peers like the hotdog and apple pie. The burger has been prepared a million different ways, but this smash burger is my absolute favorite. Homemade bacon jam and special sauce set this burger apart from, and in my opinion above, the rest. Pro tip: make sure your bacon jam is hot to help your cheese melt!

Ingredients

2 lbs ground beef chuck, portioned into eight 4 oz balls

Salt and pepper for seasoning

Bacon and onion jam

8 slices American cheese

Special Sauce

Bread and Butter Pickles

4 hamburger buns

1 stick butter, softened for toasting buns

Method

Get a skillet ripping hot and place your patties a few inches apart so they have room to smash. Using your spatula, smash your patties down and proceed to season them with salt and pepper. Go ahead and butter your buns and get them toasting because this is a quick process. Cook the patty for about 1 ½ minutes before flipping over and quickly topping with bacon jam and cheese while the second side cooks another minute and a half. Once the patties are done stack two to a burger and top with bread and butter pickles and add special sauce to your bun. Assemble your burger and proceed to inhale.

Bacon and Onion Jam

2 lbs bacon, chopped

2 yellow onions, chopped

1 ¾ c brown sugar

1 ½ c apple cider vinegar

1 ½ tsp salt

Method

In a large saucepan, cook bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. Once bacon is crisp, add onions and cook until they’re translucent. Then, using a fine-mesh strainer, strain off the fat (which I recommend saving for other uses) and then return bacon and onions to the saucepan. Then, add remaining ingredients and saute for another 20 min or so until brown sugar has fully dissolved and everything is homogenous.

Special Sauce

1 ¾ c Duke’s mayonnaise

1 ½ c yellow mustard

¼ c ketchup

½ c chopped pickles

¼ c chopped pickled jalapenos

1 tbsp hot sauce

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Method

Place all ingredients in bowl and mix to combine.

Peacemaker Poke Bowl

Poke Bowls are incredibly trendy at the moment, because they’re healthy, fresh, fun, and a great way to combine a variety of food groups into one dish. Going into the new year, people crave foods that make them feel healthier and this poke bowl is the exact type of thing to satisfy. Plus, who doesn’t want deconstructed sushi? Pro tip: the quality of your fish makes a huge difference in your dish, make sure to source the best fish you can.

Poke Bowl (4 servings)

4 c cooked brown rice

½ lb cubed tuna

½ lb cubed salmon

¼ c ponzu sauce

A pinch of salt

A pinch of pepper

1 c seaweed salad

1 c spicy mayo, for garnish

Shaved red onion, for garnish

Picked cilantro, for garnish

Sliced green onion, for garnish

Sliced cucumber, for garnish

Method

Combine salmon, tuna, ponzu, salt and pepper into a bowl and allow to sit while you prepare the rest of your dish. Doing this first allows your fish to marinate as you shave your onion and slice your cucumbers. Once each garnish is prepared, allow everyone to assemble their bowls as they wish.

Lemon Pie

Lemon meringue pie is a classic dessert that is incredibly popular year-round, for all occasions. It’s a dessert that’s timeless and tends to be a crowd pleaser, no matter the age. This recipe is incredibly simple and can be made even easier with a few shortcuts for those who don’t have the time to make it completely from scratch! Pro tip: this graham crust recipe can be adapted for any sort of cookie, so get creative! Also, trade out the lemon for lime and you’ve got a stellar Key Lime Pie!

Graham Crust

1 ½ c graham cracker crumbs

¼ c milk powder

2 tbsp sugar

¾ tsp salt

4 tbsp butter

¼ c cream

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl, then melt down the butter with the cream. Once fully melted, mix wet and dry ingredients until fully combined. Press into a 9-inch pie plate, and bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes, or until you see a touch of color on the edges of the crust. After baking, allow to fully cool before filling.

Note: In a pinch, a store-bought crust is perfectly fine.

Lemon Filling

1 ¼ c fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Zest of two lemons

2 cans sweetened condensed milk

8 egg yolks

Method

Preheat oven to 320 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a bowl in the order they’re listed (placing the egg yolks directly into lemon juice could potentially scramble them) and whisk carefully to avoid lemon juice splashing. Once fully combined, pour filling into cooled pie crust and bake for 30-35 minutes or until you see the filling getting just slightly puffy around the edges. It’s okay if the pie still has a slight jiggle in the middle. It will set as it cools. Allow to cool for an hour at room temp before chilling in the fridge for at least two hours.

Italian Meringue

6 egg whites

½ tsp cream of tartar

¾ c water

1 ½ c sugar

Thermapen or candy thermometer

Method

In stand-mixer mixing bowl, add egg whites and cream of tartar and assemble mixer with bowl and whisk attachment. Don’t turn it on yet. Next, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and begin to cook on medium-high heat. Using your thermometer, gauge your syrup’s temperature. When it hits 125 degrees, turn your mixer on high and begin to whip your egg whites. When your syrup hits 250 degrees, quickly remove it from heat, turn your mixer speed to medium, and begin to slowly pour your syrup into your egg whites. You can’t pour it in quickly because the syrup will scramble the eggs. Once all your syrup is in the mixing bowl, crank the speed back up to high and beat just until stiff peaks form. Your meringue is now ready to adorn your beautiful pie. If you want to toast your meringue, you can torch it or throw it in the oven for a few minutes at 350 degrees.

Happy Cooking!

C.B.

Crab Cakes

There’s a clear difference between a good crab cake and a bad crab cake. Often, bad crab cakes tend to forget the most important part of the whole dish: the crab. The crab cake is nothing more than a vehicle for delivering high quality, fresh crab meat. That’s why my crab cake recipe is almost all crab meat and totally delicious. Pro tip: remoulade sauce makes a great garnish for serving!

Crab cakes

2 lb jumbo lump crab meat, double checked for shells

¾ c mayo

¼ c sour cream

2 tbsp creole mustard

1 egg

¼ c sliced green onion

2 tsp Old Bay seasoning

½ tsp salt

1 c Panko breadcrumbs

Method

Place all ingredients in a bowl and gently fold to combine, to keep the lumps of crab meat together. Once homogenous, allow the mixture 30 minutes to hydrate in the fridge. After chilling, portion into half cup portions. To cook, heat some oil on medium-high in a skillet and cook crab cake approximately 2 ½ minutes on each side or until a nice crust forms and the crab cake is heated through.

Cranberry Sauce

People can sometimes have mixed feelings about cranberry sauce, usually because they’ve only ever tasted it out of a can. But there’s a reason cranberry sauce is a holiday staple, and I’ll prove it to you with this simple homemade cranberry sauce recipe. I promise even the most passionate cranberry sauce hater will love this stuff!

Cranberry Sauce

12 oz bag fresh cranberries

1 ½ c sugar

Juice of three oranges and the zest of one

3 star anise pods

1 1/2-inch knob of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

A pinch of salt

Method

Combine everything, but salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for 10 or so minutes before removing from heat and adding salt. Note: this cranberry sauce will have a looser texture more like a compote than your standard jellied sauce.

Cranberry Sour

Everyone loves a good winter libation, and what more perfect beverage than a cranberry sour? All the flavors of the season wrapped into a delicious, refreshing cocktail. The key to this drink is making the homemade simple syrup and giving it ample time to steep and bring out all the flavors. Pro tip: save the leftover fruits because they make a great topping for cheesecakes or yogurt parfaits.

Cranberry sour

2 oz whiskey

½ oz fresh lemon juice

1 ½ oz cranberry simple

Method

Combine in glass, finish with ice and garnish with something like a cherry or cinnamon stick. Pro tip: this drink can very easily be made in batches for parties.

Cranberry Simple

2 qt water

2 qt sugar

12 oz bag fresh cranberries

1 Fiji apple, cored and chopped

1 Granny Smooth apple, cored and chopped

4 cinnamon sticks

2 strips lemon peel

2 strips lime peel

2 strips orange peel

Method

Combine ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Allow to boil for a few minutes before removing from heat and chilling at least 24 hours, Then, remove fruits, peels, and spices for finished simple.

Ranch Dressing

Like ketchup or mayo, ranch dressing is one of the universal condiments. It’s great on salads, but great on a million other things too-like fried chicken or pizza! Homemade ranch dressing can’t be beat though, especially my recipe featuring some special ingredients. Pro tip: I like to infuse apple cider vinegar with fresh terragon to make terragon vinegar, It’s delicious and gives a great umami flavor to this dressing!

Ranch Dressing

2 c Duke’s mayonnaise

1 c sour cream

¼ c buttermilk

1 ½ tbsp terragon vinegar

1 ½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tbsp chopped fresh garlic

1/3 c chopped fresh parsley

¾ c chopped fresh green onion

1 tbsp salt

1 ½ tsp pepper

11/2 tsp Korean chili flake

Method

Combine all ingredients. Store for at least six hours in your fridge to allow all the flavors to really bloom.

Meatballs with Arrabiata Sauce

Everyone loves a good meatball, whether it’s with pasta or in a sub. There are a lot of different ways to prepare meatballs, and everyone has their preferred ratios of beef and pork or beef and veal. This recipe though is made with strictly beef, 80% lean beef and 20% fat. Full of flavor, these meatballs go great with a homemade Arrabiata sauce. Pro tip: searing them off first and then finishing them in the sauce makes for a tender, delicious meatball.

Meatballs

2 lb 80/20 ground beef

1 c grated Grana Padano or Parmesan

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 ½ c breadcrumbs soaked in 1 1/2 c whole milk

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp salt

1 ½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 ½ ground fennel

Method

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Then, combine your breadcrumbs and milk first so they have time to hydrate. Allow that mixture to hydrate while you measure out your ingredients. Combine all your ingredients in a bowl and very gently mix with your hands. Be very careful not to overmix your meatballs because they will get tough! Once your mixture is well incorporated, begin portioning your meatballs onto a baking sheet. I recommend using a cookie scoop to make the job easier. If you don’t have one just try to get them as even as possible so they all bake evenly in the oven. Once they’re portioned, roll each meatball in your hands to shape them into spheres. Then pop them in the oven for about 8-10 minutes. Once, they’re out of the oven, drop your ovens temperature to 350. Move the meatballs to a baking dish and proceed to pour your tomato sauce over the meatballs then top them with grated parmesan. Bake the meatballs for 15 minutes or until they’re cooked through.

Arriabata Sauce

Olive oil

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 c chopped onion

1 c chopped celery

1 c chopped carrots

3 cloves garlic, chopped

½ c dry red wine

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1 quart tomato puree

I tbsp salt

Method

Heat a saucepan to medium heat on the stove and add a few tablespoons of olive oil. First, add your crushed red pepper so the flavor infuses the oil for your spicy tomato sauce. After about a minute, add your onion, celery, and carrots and allow them to sweat and soften up. Then add your garlic, and continue to sauté the vegetables for a few minutes before adding your red wine. Cook the mixture until the alcohol smell begins to fade, then add your salt and tomato puree. Allow the sauce to simmer for 10 or so minutes to allow the flavors to bloom throughout.

Pork Chops

Who doesn’t love pork and apples? Especially when they’re delicious and super easy to make for the family! Here’s my take on that with pork chops served with apples cooked in a bourbon, brown sugar sauce. This meal is budget friendly, and incredibly easy for any mom or dad to whip up for the rugrats. OF course, the bourbon can be saved for when it’s parents only!

Pork Chops

4 bonelesss pork chops

2 red apples, cored and cut into slices

1 c brown sugar

½ c bourbon

2 tsp ground cinnamon

3/4 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

4 tbsp unsalted butter

Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, then heat some oil in a skillet to medium high. While heating, season pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Once your pan is hot, place pork chops in pan and sear each side for approximately 3 minutes or until a nice crust forms. Once both sides are seared remove pork chops from pan, place on a baking sheet, and put in oven for 8-10 minutes. In the meantime, prepare your sauce, First, place your apples directly into the same pan you used for your porkchops. Saute them for a few minutes before adding your brown sugar, and if using, your bourbon. When the alcohol cooks out, add your seasonings and butter. Spoon your sauce over your porkchops when you take them out of the oven.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are an American staple. They’re one of the foods you always look forward to at family gatherings or church parties, and everyone knows someone who has just the best recipe. Well here’s my take on the classic deviled egg with some fun twists that take them to the next level. Pro tip: adding some ground turmeric to your deviled egg filling can guarantee your filling has a great yellow color to it.

Deviled Eggs

1 dozen eggs, boiled, peeled, halved, and separated

1 c Duke’s mayonnaise

¼ c yellow mustard

2 tsp hot sauce

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped green onion

2 tbsp chopped pickles

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2/4 tsp ground turmeric

Trout roe, for garnish

Additional hot sauce, for garnish

Method

Combine the yolks and remaining ingredients in a bowl, mix well then transfer to a food processor and mix until homogenous. Once your filling is well mixed, transfer it to a piping bag and equally fill each egg white. Garnish each egg with a little trout roe and drizzle with hot sauce.

Hush Puppies

In the South, a fish fry is practically a sacred event, and nothing can take one over the top quite like homemade hush puppies. When they’re done right, they can be the best things you’ve ever tasted. I like to amp mine up with fresh jalapeno, but if you’re not a fan of spice feel free to leave it out.

Hush Puppies

1 c self-rising flour

1 c self-rising cornmeal

1 tsp salt

2 tsp creole seasoning

1 jalapeno, finely chopped

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 egg

½-1 c whole milk

Method

Combine your dry ingredients in a bowl and add your veggies and toss to coat. Next, add your egg and ½ cup of milk. We’re aiming for a batter consistency that’s similar to wet sand, so continue to add milk until you’re there. Once you’ve reached the right consistency, leave your batter alone to hydrate for about 15-20 minutes. While it hydrates, heat your fryer to 350 degrees. Once your batter is hydrated, and your oil is hot, begin to portion your hush puppies. Using an average sized spoon, dip your spoon into the oil, get a dollop of batter on to your spoon, then use your spoon to drop the batter into the oil. The hush puppies will cook for about 2 ½ minutes before you need to flip them over and cook them another 2 ½ minutes. When they’re finished cooking, remove from oil onto a paper towel lined pan. Lightly sprinkle with salt as soon as they come out.

